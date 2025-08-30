Trump Administration Blocked From Ending Legal Protections For 600,000 Venezuelans

Topline
A panel of three federal judges blocked the Trump administration from ending temporary protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans on Friday, upholding a lower court ruling that maintained the legal protections while the case plays out in court.
The court issued its decision against the Trump administration Friday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Key Facts
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in an opinion that the plaintiffs, the National Temporary Protected Status Alliance, would likely succeed in arguing the Department of Homeland Security could not remove a protected status extension because it violates a congressional statute.
The panel’s decision postpones the effective dates of TPS terminations directed by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/29/appeals-court-blocks-trump-from-ending-temporary-protections-for-600000-venezuelan-immigrants-for-now/