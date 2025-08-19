Trump Administration Considers Major Stake in Intel

Key Points: The Trump administration may acquire a 10% stake in Intel.

Key funding source: CHIPS Act grants.

U.S. aims for enhanced semiconductor security.

The Trump administration is contemplating acquiring a 10% stake in Intel Corp by converting $10.9 billion in CHIPS Act grants, potentially making the U.S. government a major shareholder.

This move underscores strategic interest in domestic semiconductor production, impacting Intel’s market value and raising questions about federal involvement in private industry.

U.S. Eyes 10% Stake in Intel for Security Gains

The Trump administration is reportedly considering acquiring up to 10% of Intel by converting its CHIPS Act grants into equity shares. Such a move would potentially make the United States the largest shareholder of the chipmaker. Sources familiar with the discussions have noted that the plan is still in flux, with no official confirmation from Intel or the White House.

If the U.S. government proceeds, the conversion of the $10.9 billion CHIPS Act grants into equity would support Intel’s focus on securing domestic manufacturing capacities. Intel’s grants from the CHIPS Act currently align closely with its market value—approximately $10.5 billion for a 10% share.

Historical Precedents and Market Analysis Amid News

Did you know? The U.S. government previously took significant equity stakes in private industries, including automakers, during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. This Intel stake consideration marks a potential move to secure semiconductor leadership.

As of August 19, 2025, CoinMarketCap reports Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,352.41, with a market cap of $525 billion and a 24-hour trading volume up 61.27%. ETH’s price dropped 2.52% over 24 hours but rose 2.12% in the past week. The 30 and 90-day movements show gains of 21.00% and 72.02%, respectively.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:04 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest that this potential government stake in Intel could lead to increased scrutiny on tech investments. The emphasis on semiconductor production also highlights broader strategic priorities as the U.S. seeks to fortify its technological manufacturing capabilities.