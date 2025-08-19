Trump Administration Weighs Major Intel Stake Acquisition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:10
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.7-3.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.06463-0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021277-4.98%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.0000632+1.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.15776-2.36%
Key Points:
  • The Trump administration explores converting Intel’s CHIPS Act grants into equity.
  • Potentially makes U.S. the largest Intel stakeholder.
  • SoftBank acquires less than 2% Intel stake for $2 billion.

The Trump administration is in discussions to acquire a 10% stake in Intel, potentially through CHIPS Act equity conversion, while SoftBank secures a less than 2% stake.

Magacoin Fiancne

These moves signify major efforts to enhance U.S. semiconductor onshoring, amidst global supply chain tensions, with no immediate cryptocurrency impacts.

U.S. Eyes 10% Stake in Intel through CHIPS Act Conversion

High-level talks within the Trump administration are centered on potentially acquiring around 10% of Intel. Intel’s $10.9 billion grant from the CHIPS Act is a pivotal part of this potential transaction. Sources indicate the U.S. government takes a deeper investment role in the technology sector.

The potential conversion of grants into equity highlights strategic efforts to increase U.S. influence in semiconductor manufacturing. Meanwhile, SoftBank’s confirmed $2 billion investment signals confidence despite U.S. intervention talks.

CHIPS Act Shift Signals Unprecedented Government Role in Tech

Did you know? The CHIPS Act previously focused on grants and tax credits. Converting such grants into equity for a publicly traded firm is an uncommon approach in U.S. history, signaling significant governmental involvement in strategic industries.

CoinMarketCap data shows a notable 69.92% increase over the past 90 days for Ethereum (ETH), which is trading at $4,297.48 with a market cap of $518.74 billion. ETH’s 24-hour volume reached $44.25 billion, with a 1.44% rise in price.

ethereum-daily-chart-1121

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:34 UTC on August 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that government pursuits like this could shift U.S. regulatory landscapes for tech investments. Federal equity stakes are rare, prompting careful monitoring of legislative impacts on private-public sector dynamics.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-intel-stake-acquisition/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure