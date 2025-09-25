Trump aides' involvement in massive chip and cryptocurrency transactions sparks ethics scrutiny

PANews reported on September 25 that according to the New York Times, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin have written to the State Department and Commerce Department Inspector Generals to investigate whether Trump administration officials violated ethics standards in two multi-billion dollar deals involving the United Arab Emirates. One of the deals benefited US President Trump and the family of his advisor Steve Witkoff, while the other, an artificial intelligence chip export agreement, raised national security concerns. The investigation focuses on potential conflicts of interest involving Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East. While Witkoff was promoting the export of AI chips to the UAE, his family and the Trump family co-founded a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from the UAE sovereign wealth fund. According to disclosure documents, the Witkoff family holds 3.75 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $800 million at market price. Federal law explicitly prohibits officials from participating in decision-making regarding matters in which they have a financial interest.PANews reported on September 25 that according to the New York Times, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin have written to the State Department and Commerce Department Inspector Generals to investigate whether Trump administration officials violated ethics standards in two multi-billion dollar deals involving the United Arab Emirates. One of the deals benefited US President Trump and the family of his advisor Steve Witkoff, while the other, an artificial intelligence chip export agreement, raised national security concerns. The investigation focuses on potential conflicts of interest involving Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East. While Witkoff was promoting the export of AI chips to the UAE, his family and the Trump family co-founded a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from the UAE sovereign wealth fund. According to disclosure documents, the Witkoff family holds 3.75 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $800 million at market price. Federal law explicitly prohibits officials from participating in decision-making regarding matters in which they have a financial interest.

Trump aides' involvement in massive chip and cryptocurrency transactions sparks ethics scrutiny

By: PANews
2025/09/25 00:03
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.723+1.39%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2006+2.19%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04194-2.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1272+2.16%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03702+1.67%

PANews reported on September 25 that according to the New York Times, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin have written to the State Department and Commerce Department Inspector Generals to investigate whether Trump administration officials violated ethics standards in two multi-billion dollar deals involving the United Arab Emirates. One of the deals benefited US President Trump and the family of his advisor Steve Witkoff, while the other, an artificial intelligence chip export agreement, raised national security concerns.

The investigation focuses on potential conflicts of interest involving Witkoff, the president's special envoy to the Middle East. While Witkoff was promoting the export of AI chips to the UAE, his family and the Trump family co-founded a cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, which received a $2 billion investment from the UAE sovereign wealth fund. According to disclosure documents, the Witkoff family holds 3.75 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $800 million at market price. Federal law explicitly prohibits officials from participating in decision-making regarding matters in which they have a financial interest.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

This article presents a novel method for program synthesis using denoising diffusion models on syntax trees.
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 23:00
Share
Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

This method is designed to overcome challenges in a standard autoregressive approach, allowing the model to make targeted, grammatically correct changes
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/25 00:00
Share
A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

Solving high-dimensional option pricing: G-LSM leverages Hermite polynomials and gradients to achieve a 10x accuracy boost over LSM.
Gravity
G$0.01045+2.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.10013+2.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

From Images to Programs: A Denoising Diffusion Method for Inverse Graphics

Syntactically Valid Code Editing: A Training Methodology for Neural Program Synthesis

A Practical Guide to G-LSM: Improving High-Dimensional Option Pricing with Minimal Overhead

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Solana Eyes $500, Digitap Surges On Visa Card Adoption