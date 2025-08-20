Trump and BlackRock Force Banks to Confront Ripple’s Tech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 21:32
  • Trump said America’s financial system is old and needs crypto upgrades.
  • BlackRock’s Larry Fink called SWIFT outdated, like sending emails by post.
  • Ripple’s XRP could power fast, cheap global payments with big liquidity.

For years, traditional banks have pushed back against cryptocurrencies, especially those like XRP that directly challenge the way money moves across borders. But according to analysts, the tide has turned. Banks may no longer be able to block or ignore Ripple’s technology, which is built for fast, low-cost payments on a global scale.

As explained by Rupert from All In Crypto on Paul Barron Podcast, banking associations have fought “tooth and nail” against innovations such as paying yield on stablecoins. The reason is simple: offering customers interest on digital dollars could outcompete traditional savings accounts. “It terrifies them,” he said, because it provides a clear alternative to the services banks have monopolized for decades.

A System Ripe for Replacement

Critics say the financial system is outdated, expensive, and slow. President Donald Trump recently said that the “technical backbone of the financial system is decades out of date.” He went further, saying the country should embrace “a 21st-century upgrade using state-of-the-art crypto technology.”

While Trump didn’t name Ripple directly, his vision aligns perfectly with what the company has built: a network designed to move money instantly and cheaply across borders.

“If you look at what XRP was created to do, it’s exactly what Trump just said the US is embarking on. It’s not just Trump, it’s everybody around him,” the expert said.

SWIFT in the Crosshairs

Ripple’s biggest disruption could come against SWIFT, the global payments messaging system that has dominated for more than 50 years. There is an argument that SWIFT is slow, costly, and unsuitable for a digital-first world. 

Even Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, compared relying on SWIFT to “routing emails through the postal office.”

“Watch what they say,” Rupert noted. “Sometimes they tell you their strategy in plain sight.” From central banks discussing blockchain pilots to global leaders calling for modern payment rails, the message is clear: the old system is straining under modern demands, and new technology is ready to take its place.

Ripple, by contrast, allows banks and financial institutions to settle directly using the XRP Ledger, which can process transactions in seconds. If adopted at scale, XRP could handle the liquidity needed to replace much of SWIFT’s infrastructure.

Why Ripple Represents a Threat

Ripple is not just another blockchain project. Unlike Bitcoin, which was created as a decentralized alternative to money, Ripple’s focus has always been practical: to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more efficient. That mission directly challenges banks’ core business of moving money internationally and the high fees they collect along the way.

“You see people getting kind of backlash in regards to some of the outlandish or what seems outlandish price predictions that people throw around for XRP. The truth of the matter is we don’t know how big this monster is going to be,” Rupert concluded.

For an in-depth look at the short-term price action, here’s our XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for Today

Source: https://coinedition.com/donald-trump-makes-the-strongest-case-for-ripple-without-naming-it/

