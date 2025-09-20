The post Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions. Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury. No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels. On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation. This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts. Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%. Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency. Donald Trump, President, United States, “To advance that policy, I hereby announce the Gold Card, a visa program overseen by the Secretary of Commerce that will facilitate the entry of aliens who have demonstrated their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States by voluntarily providing a significant financial gift to the Nation.” Market Data Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.… The post Trump Announces New U.S. Visa Program for Wealthy Foreigners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: President Trump introduces the “Gold Card” visa program for affluent foreigners with tremendous monetary contributions. Program aims to boost U.S. revenue through significant financial gifts to the Treasury. No direct link to cryptocurrencies reported in official channels. On September 19, President Donald Trump announced the “Gold Card,” a new U.S. visa program offering expedited residency for high-net-worth individuals contributing financially to the nation. This initiative highlights policy shifts in U.S. immigration, targeting wealthy foreigners and promising substantial revenue gains, yet raises questions about potential economic and security impacts. Ethereum (ETH) Market Data Amidst New Immigration Reform Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 24-hour trading volume decreased by 20.37%, reaching $24.02 billion. ETH’s price has shown a 103% increase over the past 90 days, maintaining a market dominance of 13.37%. Despite its emphasis on financial inflows, the Gold Card program has yet to demonstrate tangible effects on the cryptocurrency market, according to the Coincu research team. While there is no significant crypto price movement attributed to it, experts caution potential regulatory and economic implications for international crypto investors seeking U.S. residency. Donald Trump, President, United States, “To advance that policy, I hereby announce the Gold Card, a visa program overseen by the Secretary of Commerce that will facilitate the entry of aliens who have demonstrated their ability and desire to advance the interests of the United States by voluntarily providing a significant financial gift to the Nation.” Market Data Did you know? The “Gold Card” visa program is positioned as a faster alternative to the existing EB-5 Investor Visa, appealing to international elites looking for expedited U.S. residency without direct job creation requirements. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,469.34, with a market cap of $539.47 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.…