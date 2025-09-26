Trump announces tariffs on a range of furniture, heavy trucks and pharmaceutical products

PANews reported on September 26 that US President Trump announced that a 50% tariff will be imposed on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products starting October 1, 2025. A 30% tariff will be imposed on upholstered furniture. A 25% tariff will be imposed on all "heavy trucks" produced in the rest of the world starting October 1, 2025. Also, a 100% tariff will be imposed on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products, unless the company is building its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the United States. PANews reported on September 26 that US President Trump announced that a 50% tariff will be imposed on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products starting October 1, 2025. A 30% tariff will be imposed on upholstered furniture. A 25% tariff will be imposed on all "heavy trucks" produced in the rest of the world starting October 1, 2025. Also, a 100% tariff will be imposed on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products, unless the company is building its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the United States.