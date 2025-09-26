Trump announces tariffs on a range of furniture, heavy trucks and pharmaceutical products

PANews reported on September 26 that US President Trump announced that a 50% tariff will be imposed on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and related products starting October 1, 2025. A 30% tariff will be imposed on upholstered furniture. A 25% tariff will be imposed on all "heavy trucks" produced in the rest of the world starting October 1, 2025. Also, a 100% tariff will be imposed on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products, unless the company is building its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in the United States.
