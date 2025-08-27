Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth Meyers And NBC Over Contract Extension

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:29
Topline

President Donald Trump attacked NBC and the host of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers, in a Truth Social post early on Wednesday, questioning the network’s decision to extend the comedian’s contract, a month after he cheered CBS’s cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” and signaled other late-night talk show hosts were “next” in line for cancelations.

Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on the Late Show.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Key Facts

In a post made early on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers.”

It is unclear what “rumour” the president is refering to, as NBC announced back in May that it was extending Meyers’ “Late Night” hosting deal through 2028.

The president claimed that Meyers had “no ratings,” even as the show continues to register the strangest numbers in the 12:30 a.m. ET slot.

Trump’s post lobbed more insults at the late-night comic—who repeatedly mocks the president on his show—saying he has “no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child.”

The president questioned NBC’s decision to extend Meyers’ contract and added, “I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

It is unclear if this means Trump intends to probe the contract extension.

Key Background

Last month, CBS and Paramount executives announced the network will cancel Colbert’s late-night talk show and “retire” the ‘The Late Show’ franchise in May 2026, saying it is a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” The network said the cancellation was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.” Despite this, the timing of the cancellation triggered criticism, with lawmakers questioning if the move was an effort to appease Trump or a response to Colbert’s sharp criticism of Paramount’s settlement. Earlier in July, Paramount announced it had reached a $16 million settlement with Trump to resolve a lawsuit he filed against the network over a CBS News 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris that aired last year. A few weeks after the settlement and the Colbert cancellation announcement, Paramount’s pending $8 billion merger with Skydance was approved by the FCC.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/08/27/trump-angered-by-late-night-host-seth-meyers-contract-extension-says-he-wants-to-find-out-why/

