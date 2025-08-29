Trump-backed Bitcoin mining firm to go public on Nasdaq next month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 03:13
U
U$0,0096-%1,53
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,527+%1,07
Movement
MOVE$0,1269+%2,66
BRC20.COM
COM$0,0188+%2,61
Lever
LEVER$0,0001383+%0,72
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00038+%5,55
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05585-%0,07

American Bitcoin, the mining company partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is preparing to go public on the Nasdaq in September, Reuters reported on Aug. 28.

The firm, launched in March, is 80% owned by Toronto-based Hut 8, one of North America’s largest crypto miners.

The Trump brothers collectively own the remaining 20%, tying the venture to one of the most high-profile political families in the U.S.

Merger clears path to listing

To enable its debut, American Bitcoin is finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

The deal is expected to leave current shareholders with about 98% of the combined company, providing continuity as the firm enters public markets.

American Bitcoin raised $220 million from accredited investors earlier this year, along with $10 million worth of Bitcoin contributed directly to its treasury, to expand operations and strengthen reserves.

The funding round was aimed at scaling both its mining capacity and its ability to accumulate Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

Expanding reach and political ties

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot, speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, said the company may pursue international investments to broaden access for investors who cannot directly hold Nasdaq-listed shares.

Such partnerships could allow exposure to Bitcoin-linked securities through regulated entities in other markets, where directly accessing crypto remains challenging.

The move comes as the Trump family deepens its ties to the crypto sector. Trump Media and Technology Group, associated with President Donald Trump, recently announced plans to issue crypto ETFs and launch a joint venture with Crypto.com that would also go public through a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

For Hut 8, the Nasdaq listing represents another lever to establish itself as a dominant mining firm as competition rises and energy costs remain volatile.

Meanwhile, for the Trump brothers, the deal provides a foothold in the digital asset economy at a moment when Bitcoin adoption and political debate over crypto are both intensifying.

Based on CryptoSlate data, Bitcoin was trading at around $112,500 as of press time.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/trump-backed-bitcoin-mining-firm-to-go-public-on-nasdaq-next-month/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,024937+%153,88
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004378-%0,02
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000567+%1,06
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01319-%0,67
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04179+%4,89
ERA
ERA$0,7976+%1,26
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons