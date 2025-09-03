Trump-Backed BTC Miner American Bitcoin Debuts on Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:35
Trump-backed mining company American Bitcoin is set to go public on the Nasdaq today. This follows a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which the company completed last week.

American Bitcoin To List On The Nasdaq Today

According to a WSJ report, the Bitcoin mining and accumulation business, which Donald Trump’s two eldest sons co-founded, will list its shares on the Nasdaq today under the ticker ‘ABTC.’ Eric and Donald Trump Jr., Bitcoin miner Hut 8, and other shareholders will own about 98% of the company.

This follows a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, which the company’s shareholders approved last week during a special meeting. Investors in Gryphon’s stock, ‘GRYP,’ will hold the remaining 2% of the shares in American Bitcoin.

The Trump brothers had first formed the company through a merger with Hut 8 back in March earlier this year. Hut 8 had swapped its bitcoin mining division in exchange for an 80% ownership stake.

American Bitcoin had, in June, raised $220 million in cash and Bitcoin from investors, including the Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler. The company used the proceeds to acquire more BTC and mining equipment.

Plans To Become The Greatest BTC Treasury Company

Commenting on this development, Eric Trump told WSJ that they have become the “obvious name in crypto.” He added that his company will be the greatest treasury company. Meanwhile, in an X post, he remarked that he had put a “tremendous amount of love and work” into the company over the past 12 months.

Notably, American Bitcoin currently holds almost 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet as it looks to adopt Michael Saylor Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury model. Eric Trump had previously stated that they want to eventually become the largest Bitcoin holder, surpassing Strategy and other top holders.

BitcoinTreasuries data shows that the Bitcoin miner currently ranks as the 25th largest public Bitcoin holder, just above the Smerter Web Company and behind Sequans Communications. Strategy is the largest public holder with 636,505 BTC.

Expansion Into Several Spheres Of Crypto

Meanwhile, this development comes just two days after the Trump family flagship crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, made its WLFI token tradeable. Thanks to that, the president’s family amassed as much as $5 billion in paper wealth.

The Trump family continues to expand its crypto business. Besides American Bitcoin and the DeFi project WLFI, the U.S. president has his own meme coin, TRUMP coin, while World Liberty Financial issues the USD1 stablecoin.

Donald Trump Jr. had previously revealed that his family got into crypto because they were debanked. He noted how decentralization in the crypto space ensures everyone has access to financial services.

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor who has covered topics that cut across several niches. His speed and alacrity in covering breaking updates are second to none. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand.

Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing.

Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

