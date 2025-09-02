Trump-backed token WLFI launches with $7.4B valuation, sends Ethereum gas fees soaring

Donald Trump’s crypto initiative, World Liberty Financial, went live on Sept. 1 with a market valuation above $7.4 billion, sparking heavy trading in its opening hours.

According to CoinMarketCap data, WLFI climbed 13% to $0.2525 shortly after launch, while its trading volume has already surpassed $1.8 billion across centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Notably, this rush of activity spilled over into the broader market.

According to Milk Road data, Ethereum gas fees, which hovered near zero before the token’s debut, surged to more than 60 gwei as traders competed to settle WLFI transactions on the chain.

Ethereum Gas Fees (Source: Milk Road)

This spike highlighted how much interest the Trump-linked token has generated among retail traders and institutions.

WLFI token

In a Sept.1 blog post, the World Liberty Financial team stated that the launch introduced more than 24.6 billion WLFI into circulation.

Out of this supply, about 10 billion tokens were retained by the project’s parent company, World Liberty Financial, Inc. Another 7.78 billion tokens were assigned to Alt5 Sigma Corporation, giving it close to eight percent of the total supply as part of its treasury strategy.

Nearly 2.9 billion tokens were directed toward exchange activity to maintain liquidity and support early marketing. At the same time, more than 4 billion were distributed to public sale participants with an initial 20 percent unlocked at launch.

The team stated that the remaining 76 billion tokens are “subject to vesting schedules or are otherwise locked.” These tokens belong to its strategic partners, the project’s team, and its treasury.

Trump Jr. framed the token as central to the project’s long-term mission, emphasizing that WLFI is designed as a governance layer rather than a speculative instrument.

Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun, who publicly aligned himself with the project, reinforced this position by pledging not to sell his unlocked holdings.

He also announced that to mark the launch, USD1 circulation on Tron would expand to $200 million, linking the success of WLFI with broader stablecoin growth on his blockchain.

