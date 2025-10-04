ExchangeDEX+
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto venture backed by the Trump family, is making headlines lately. With plans for tokenized assets, a stablecoin, and new financial products, it plans to bridge traditional finance and crypto. A recent token sale highlights the growing interest from institutional investors for the project.  Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens at a …

Trump-Backed WLFI Sells Tokens to Hut8 Ahead of Major Crypto Expansion

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/04 17:07
WLFI

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Sells Tokens to Hut8 Ahead of Major Crypto Expansion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the crypto venture backed by the Trump family, is making headlines lately.

With plans for tokenized assets, a stablecoin, and new financial products, it plans to bridge traditional finance and crypto. A recent token sale highlights the growing interest from institutional investors for the project. 

Hut8 Buys WLFI Tokens at a Premium

In a recent deal, crypto mining giant Hut8 acquired WLFI tokens at $0.25 each for its treasury reserves. The tokens were transferred directly from WLFI’s treasury, locked, and not part of any new issuance, so the circulating supply remains unchanged.

WLFI confirmed the transaction, clarifying that the sale was exclusively to Hut8 and expressing gratitude for the company’s long-term support.

What caught attention is that Hut8 paid above the current market price. Crypto analyst Quinten Francois highlighted this as a strong sign of institutional trust. 

According to him, Hut8 intends to hold the tokens long-term as part of its treasury reserves rather than selling them for short-term profit. When institutions are willing to pay a premium and commit to long-term positions, it reflects growing confidence in WLFI’s future prospects. 

Some in the community compared this move to the early days of Bitcoin and Ethereum, when accumulation behind the scenes often led to major supply shocks later on.

WLFI’s Tokenisation Plans

This comes as WLFI is also exploring the tokenization of real-world assets.

According to a report from Bloomberg, CEO Zach Witkoff aims to put the Trump family’s real estate portfolio on the blockchain.

He shared plans to make iconic properties like Trump Tower Dubai investable through tokenized shares, saying, “What if you could go on an exchange and buy one token of Trump Tower Dubai?” He described the family’s portfolio as one of the most exciting in the world.

Tokenization Backed by USD1 Stablecoin

At the Token2049 conference in Singapore, Witkoff said that commodities are an area of interest for World Liberty Financial. He said that assets like oil, gas, etc should be tradable on-chain. 

He added that the team is actively working on it and wants to use its USD1 stablecoin as the base for these tokenized assets, describing it as trusted, transparent, and reliable. 

WLFI’s Upcoming Debit Card 

WLFI is also planning to launch a debit card that will bridge crypto assets with everyday spending. Witkoff announced that a pilot program will start next quarter, with the card expected to go live in Q4 this year or early 2026.

WLFI is expanding rapidly across multiple fronts. Together, these moves position WLFI as a multi-faceted player bridging traditional finance, DeFi, and real-world assets.

