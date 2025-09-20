Trump-Backed WLFI Turns to Token Burns After Price Collapse

The Trump-backed crypto project has struggled to hold value since its September debut, and its community has now approved a drastic strategy: burning tokens to shrink supply.

From Hype to Hard Reality

WLFI arrived with fanfare, backed by the Trump family and pitched as a flagship venture blending politics and digital finance. But the excitement faded quickly. Within days of its September 1 launch, the token had plunged more than 40%, wiping out millions in paper gains for early whales. By mid-September, WLFI was still trading nearly 30% below its initial price, hovering near $0.22.

The Buyback-and-Burn Gambit

In response, holders almost unanimously approved a governance proposal that redirects all liquidity fees collected by the project into token buybacks and permanent burns. Every dollar generated by WLFI’s treasury across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana will now be used to purchase tokens on the open market and send them to a burn address.

Supporters see the plan as a way to consolidate ownership among committed long-term investors while penalizing short-term sellers. In theory, reducing supply should strengthen demand — but without transparency on how much revenue WLFI actually collects, the scale of the impact remains a mystery.

READ MORE: Dogecoin News: Analysts Spot Early Signs of a Major Price Move

High-Profile Losses

The token’s struggles have already drawn headlines for individual investors. Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer and former kickboxing champion, admitted to losing $67,000 on a WLFI long trade, adding to cumulative losses nearing $700,000 on his account. Such stories have fueled skepticism about whether tokenomics tweaks will be enough to change WLFI’s trajectory.

While retail traders nursed losses, the Trump family has so far benefited from its crypto experiment. Reports suggest their collective net worth jumped by more than $1.3 billion in early September, thanks partly to WLFI and the successful public debut of American Bitcoin (ABTC), a mining venture tied to the same network of interests.

Can Burns Fix Confidence?

Buyback-and-burn mechanics are a familiar playbook in crypto, often deployed to generate scarcity and boost morale. For WLFI, the measure is being billed as the foundation of a long-term strategy, with promises of expanding revenue sources to fund future burns.

Whether that’s enough to reverse its early stumbles — and restore confidence among investors who have already taken heavy hits — remains an open question. WLFI now faces the challenge of proving it is more than a politically connected experiment and can stand on its own in a fiercely competitive market.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Trump-Backed WLFI Turns to Token Burns After Price Collapse appeared first on Coindoo.