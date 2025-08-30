Trump Challenges Legality of Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s Tenure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:20
MemeCore
M$0.54745+30.69%
U
U$0.0145+38.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.373-2.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045-4.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1227-4.06%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.015072-5.71%
Key Points:
  • Trump attempts to remove Fed Governor Cook over mortgage allegations.
  • Cook’s removal remains undecided pending further documentation.
  • No immediate crypto market impact observed from the legal contest.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s potential dismissal by President Donald Trump over unproven mortgage fraud allegations leads to extended legal proceedings, as both parties assemble documentation in the United States.

This unusual action raises concerns over central bank independence, indirectly affecting institutional market stability and long-term regulatory perceptions without immediate impact on cryptocurrency valuations.

Trump’s Unprecedented Move Against Fed’s Cook: Legal Details

President Donald Trump has initiated actions to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations. Judge Jia M. Cobb, overseeing the case, has requested further documentation from both parties. Additional documentation is expected by next Tuesday. The impetus for the legal challenge is attributed to Cook’s alleged misstatement on mortgage agreements before she became a Fed Governor. This event underscores potential impacts on regulatory perceptions in the financial markets.

Immediate market reactions in the crypto sector remain stable. No significant price fluctuations in major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum have been observed. Public statements are sparse, with Cook and her legal team emphasizing that President Trump’s actions lack legal basis.

Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Legal Battle Unfolds

Did you know? No U.S. president has previously attempted to remove a sitting Federal Reserve Governor through such methods in the Federal Reserve’s 112-year history.

Bitcoin (BTC), as of August 29, 2025, is priced at $108,720.17, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion according to CoinMarketCap. Though BTC has seen a 3.67% decrease within the past 24 hours, its overall dominance in the market stands at 57.49%. Recent activity shows changes for 7-days at -6.64% and 30-days at -7.68%, contrasting a quarterly rise of 3.89%. Market observations do not link these trends to governance changes at the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:38 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research indicate that while this legal dispute might not immediately sway cryptocurrency prices, potential changes in Federal Reserve composition could influence market perceptions over time. A shift in board leadership can impact monetary policy, indirectly affecting regulatory stance and institutional crypto interests.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-fed-governor-cook-dispute/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07107-3.42%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02494-5.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
Share
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3102-3.24%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000414-4.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01862-7.17%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-5.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004388-5.34%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000066-6.51%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Share

Trending News

More

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi