Trump: Companies should no longer be forced to publish quarterly reports

By: PANews
2025/09/15 20:46
Union
U$0.01912+49.60%
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.458-2.66%

PANews reported on September 15th that Trump posted on Truth Social that companies should no longer be forced to report quarterly, subject to approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Instead, they should report every six months. This would save money and allow managers to focus on running their companies properly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,712.19-0.51%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06134-1.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Share
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.40482+0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344-6.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.15737-6.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Share
K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform is trying to recover funds from the $2.4 million exploit that drained assets from its Shibarium bridge over this past weekend. K9 Finance, the liquid staking platform built on Shibarium, has now placed a $23,000 bounty on the attacker. As seen on Etherscan onchain records, the bounty was announced through […]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.066+230.00%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000604-5.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00597+1.18%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 21:33
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

American Express launches blockchain travel stamp feature

Ethereum Foundation’s PSE Rebrands & Emphasizes End-to-End Privacy – Best Wallet Enhances Crypto User Control