TLDR Trump confirms Xi Jinping approved TikTok deal; final signatures pending for US-China resolution. TikTok deal: ByteDance to sell US ops to American investors, with China’s approval. Trump and Xi to meet at APEC summit to discuss trade, security, and Ukraine conflict. US retains control over TikTok’s algorithm as part of deal addressing national security [...] The post Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Trump confirms Xi Jinping approved TikTok deal; final signatures pending for US-China resolution. TikTok deal: ByteDance to sell US ops to American investors, with China’s approval. Trump and Xi to meet at APEC summit to discuss trade, security, and Ukraine conflict. US retains control over TikTok’s algorithm as part of deal addressing national security [...] The post Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call appeared first on CoinCentral.

Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 16:41
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.408-0.98%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000157-3.68%
Xi Token
XI$0.0015+18.11%
Particl
PART$0.2049-0.43%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10373-4.06%

TLDR

  • Trump confirms Xi Jinping approved TikTok deal; final signatures pending for US-China resolution.

  • TikTok deal: ByteDance to sell US ops to American investors, with China’s approval.

  • Trump and Xi to meet at APEC summit to discuss trade, security, and Ukraine conflict.

  • US retains control over TikTok’s algorithm as part of deal addressing national security concerns.

US President Donald Trump recently confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has approved the long-discussed deal concerning TikTok’s US operations. This announcement followed a phone call between the two leaders, during which they addressed key issues like trade, fentanyl trafficking, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The confirmation of the TikTok deal signals significant progress in resolving the tensions between the US and China surrounding the app’s operations.

Leaders Prepare for Face-to-Face Meeting at APEC Summit to Discuss Major Global Issues

Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet in person at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea next month. This will be their first in-person meeting since Trump’s return to office.

The APEC summit offers an opportunity for both leaders to discuss critical global issues such as international trade, security, and the future of TikTok. Trump mentioned that they would also address the conflict in Ukraine, the fentanyl crisis, and trade negotiations between the two countries.

The planned meeting highlights the ongoing dialogue between the US and China. Trump noted that the summit would allow them to continue discussing critical matters, including the TikTok situation. He expressed optimism about the upcoming face-to-face discussions and the broader range of topics that will be covered.

Details of the TikTok Deal and What’s Still Left to Finalize Between the US and China

While President Xi Jinping has officially approved the TikTok deal, it still requires final signatures to be fully completed. Trump confirmed that the deal was progressing well and expressed confidence that it would soon be finalized.

The deal involves the sale of TikTok’s US operations to American investors, addressing national security concerns about the app’s Chinese ownership. Oracle Corp. and Andreessen Horowitz are reported to be involved in the deal, with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, maintaining a minority stake.

Trump emphasized that the US would retain “tight control” over TikTok’s algorithm to address concerns over data security. Although the deal’s specific terms remain confidential, it is expected to satisfy both US national security concerns and Chinese business interests. Trump indicated that China was open to allowing the deal to progress, marking a shift in the negotiation dynamics.

China’s Cautious Approach to the TikTok Deal and Broader US-China Trade Relations

During the call, Xi urged Trump to avoid further trade restrictions, stressing the importance of maintaining a fair business environment for Chinese companies in the US. While China’s official readout of the conversation did not specifically address TikTok, it reiterated Beijing’s commitment to respecting business interests while managing trade relations with the US.

The call also touched on broader issues, including the war in Ukraine, trade relations, and the impact of US export controls on Chinese companies. Despite ongoing challenges, both leaders expressed optimism about finding solutions through continued dialogue. However, the call made it clear that while progress on TikTok is promising, other trade matters remain unresolved and will require further negotiations.

The post Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Share
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,668.39-0.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001045+0.09%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:25
Share
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.15911-2.12%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months