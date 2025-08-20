Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:12
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.708-1.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022119+1.33%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05792-0.39%
Unite
UNITE$0.0007307-8.67%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1545-0.19%
  • Thumzup Media plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock deal.
  • Dogehash CEO emphasises strategic advantages of dedicated mining infrastructure for decentralized technology opportunities

The Nasdaq-listed company Thumzup Media Corporation has announced plans to enter the digital asset mining ecosystem as it continues to build on its success in the digital marketing service industry. Thumzup revealed an all-stock transaction to acquire Dogehash Technologies, and expanded into the quickly growing cryptocurrency infrastructure domain.

Thumzup Heads To Dominate Crypto Mining Space 

The planned acquisition will unite two companies that have complementary experiences in the blockchain technology industry. Dogehash has about 2,500 industrial-level ASIC mining devices in several facilities in North America. These are specialized computers that are used to mine Scrypt-based cryptocurrencies, especially Dogecoin and Litecoin tokens.

The merged company will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings after the completion of the merger. The new company will be listed on large stock markets with the ticker symbol XDOG. To undertake the transaction with Dogehash investors, Thumzup shareholders will offer 30.7 million stock shares.

Robert Steele, the chief executive officer of Thumzup, termed the deal a transformational one for the company. He highlighted the role of the acquisition in transforming traditional digital marketing into an all-inclusive asset management. The merger offers access to renewable energy sources and advanced mining hardware capabilities.

Parker Scott, the CEO of Dogehash, has emphasized the strategic benefits of having its own dedicated mining infrastructure. He stated that the mainstream use of decentralized technologies presents huge opportunities to established operators.

The deal must be approved by shareholders before it is finalized, and it is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Thumzup had earlier raised $50 million in public offerings to invest in cryptocurrencies and buy equipment.

The reaction of the market was volatile after the announcement, with Thumzup shares falling by almost 46% in the initial stages. Its stock declined to $4.60 after being at $8.28 and then rose to above $5.00 in recent times. Financial analysts cited execution risks and the possibility of shareholder dilution as the causes of the selloff.

The Dogecoin itself was under pressure, declining by 1.09% to $0.213 as part of the broader cryptocurrency market corrections. The weekly losses were above 11%, and the amount of futures liquidations was recently at $23.2 million.

The board of the company had earlier approved the increase of its portfolio of cryptocurrencies to a total of $250 million. It is planned to allocate XRP, USDC, DOGE, and other high-liquidity digital assets to diversify.

Highlighted Crypto News Today: 

‌ETH in a Tug of War: Will Ethereum Defy Gravity or Slip Through the $4K Trapdoor?

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trump-connected-thumzup-media-dives-into-crypto-mining-with-dogehash-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01577-2.95%
Chainlink
LINK$25.07+2.70%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share
Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Solana, Cardano, and Rollblock are starting to move in very different directions, and that’s why investors are paying attention. While Solana and Cardano consolidate near important levels, Rollblock’s presale has been catching fire, with some analysts saying it could rally up to 50x this year. Here’s what has caught their eye. Rollblock (RBLK): Becoming the [...] The post Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-2.12%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-4.34%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:30
Share
Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

TLDR: Fed Vice Chair Bowman urged letting staff own limited crypto to better grasp blockchain and digital assets. She compared crypto knowledge to skiing, saying regulators must experience it firsthand to supervise effectively. Bowman called for tailored crypto regulation instead of outdated, one-size-fits-all financial oversight. Her remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, as [...] The post Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight appeared first on Blockonomi.
Vice
VICE$0.01246+5.41%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/20 20:40
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates

Fed Official Pushes Staff Crypto Ownership to Improve Oversight

Yuxin Technology: In-depth contact with the stablecoin issuer and signed a confidentiality agreement

SEC suspends Grayscale crypto ETF conversion plan