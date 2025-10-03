Trump considers giving people $2,000 in "tariff bonuses"

PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, US President Trump said in an interview that he is considering distributing a portion of tariff revenue directly to the American people as a "dividend," with the amount reaching up to $2,000. Some analysts believe that this move could inject new liquidity into the crypto market, similar to the 2020-21 pandemic stimulus checks, and could trigger a new round of "alt season."
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.