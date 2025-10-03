Trump considers giving people $2,000 in "tariff bonuses"

PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, US President Trump said in an interview that he is considering distributing a portion of tariff revenue directly to the American people as a "dividend," with the amount reaching up to $2,000. Some analysts believe that this move could inject new liquidity into the crypto market, similar to the 2020-21 pandemic stimulus checks, and could trigger a new round of "alt season." PANews reported on October 3rd that, according to CoinDesk, US President Trump said in an interview that he is considering distributing a portion of tariff revenue directly to the American people as a "dividend," with the amount reaching up to $2,000. Some analysts believe that this move could inject new liquidity into the crypto market, similar to the 2020-21 pandemic stimulus checks, and could trigger a new round of "alt season."