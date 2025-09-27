The post Trump demands Microsoft fire Lisa Monaco appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has called for Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco, the company’s President of Global Affairs. He labeled Monaco an “enemy of U.S. national security,” citing her previous roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, including her most recent position as Deputy Attorney General. Trump strongly objected to Monaco’s access to sensitive information, especially in light of Microsoft’s many contracts with multiple U.S. government agencies. He raised the potential that her position at the company might threaten national security.  Trump said prior federal law enforcement and her new corporate role posed potential conflicts of interest in connection with classified or sensitive government information, which Monaco was charged with securing, he argued. The demand that she be fired comes during increased political scrutiny on former government officials taking senior roles at private tech firms with government connections. Trump’s comments were announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, which has thousands of followers and will further raise his demand. Trump accuses Monaco of misconduct In his post, Trump made serious accusations about Lisa Monaco, suggesting her conduct in former government posts led to removing her security clearances. He also claimed that Monaco had been kept from federal properties, measures he described as a response to “unjust acts.” Trump also accused Monaco of using an “autopen”, a mechanical device capable of duplicating a signature, to forge President Biden’s name on official government papers. He portrayed this charge as part of what he said was a larger pattern of malfeasance, arguing that her conduct in the past creates fear around trust and federal protocols, and questioning whether such conduct indicates her trustworthiness. Trump has accused Monaco’s corporate appointment of being a national security risk, claiming that her purported history of misconduct should disqualify her for access to sensitive government information. There has been… The post Trump demands Microsoft fire Lisa Monaco appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump has called for Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco, the company’s President of Global Affairs. He labeled Monaco an “enemy of U.S. national security,” citing her previous roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, including her most recent position as Deputy Attorney General. Trump strongly objected to Monaco’s access to sensitive information, especially in light of Microsoft’s many contracts with multiple U.S. government agencies. He raised the potential that her position at the company might threaten national security.  Trump said prior federal law enforcement and her new corporate role posed potential conflicts of interest in connection with classified or sensitive government information, which Monaco was charged with securing, he argued. The demand that she be fired comes during increased political scrutiny on former government officials taking senior roles at private tech firms with government connections. Trump’s comments were announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, which has thousands of followers and will further raise his demand. Trump accuses Monaco of misconduct In his post, Trump made serious accusations about Lisa Monaco, suggesting her conduct in former government posts led to removing her security clearances. He also claimed that Monaco had been kept from federal properties, measures he described as a response to “unjust acts.” Trump also accused Monaco of using an “autopen”, a mechanical device capable of duplicating a signature, to forge President Biden’s name on official government papers. He portrayed this charge as part of what he said was a larger pattern of malfeasance, arguing that her conduct in the past creates fear around trust and federal protocols, and questioning whether such conduct indicates her trustworthiness. Trump has accused Monaco’s corporate appointment of being a national security risk, claiming that her purported history of misconduct should disqualify her for access to sensitive government information. There has been…

Trump demands Microsoft fire Lisa Monaco

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:30
Donald Trump has called for Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco, the company’s President of Global Affairs. He labeled Monaco an “enemy of U.S. national security,” citing her previous roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, including her most recent position as Deputy Attorney General.

Trump strongly objected to Monaco’s access to sensitive information, especially in light of Microsoft’s many contracts with multiple U.S. government agencies. He raised the potential that her position at the company might threaten national security. 

Trump said prior federal law enforcement and her new corporate role posed potential conflicts of interest in connection with classified or sensitive government information, which Monaco was charged with securing, he argued.

The demand that she be fired comes during increased political scrutiny on former government officials taking senior roles at private tech firms with government connections. Trump’s comments were announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, which has thousands of followers and will further raise his demand.

Trump accuses Monaco of misconduct

In his post, Trump made serious accusations about Lisa Monaco, suggesting her conduct in former government posts led to removing her security clearances. He also claimed that Monaco had been kept from federal properties, measures he described as a response to “unjust acts.”

Trump also accused Monaco of using an “autopen”, a mechanical device capable of duplicating a signature, to forge President Biden’s name on official government papers. He portrayed this charge as part of what he said was a larger pattern of malfeasance, arguing that her conduct in the past creates fear around trust and federal protocols, and questioning whether such conduct indicates her trustworthiness.

Trump has accused Monaco’s corporate appointment of being a national security risk, claiming that her purported history of misconduct should disqualify her for access to sensitive government information.

There has been no public response from Microsoft to President Trump’s demands to fire Lisa Monaco. The videos have garnered widespread attention, but Microsoft has not commented on the situation. Monaco, who joined the tech giant in May 2025 as President of Global Affairs, has yet to release any statement on the allegations.

Despite the backlash, Microsoft continues collaborating with the U.S. government on other fronts, such as through an ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and other federal departments. The company recently won huge contracts for cloud services, proving it remains an essential government technology provider. These contracts grant Microsoft broad access to sensitive federal systems, and that context helps frame the national security concerns fueled by Trump.

Industry analysts said in an e-mail that Microsoft is fairly open about being used by the government and people in power, and that the company is therefore sensitive to how its leaders behave. They noted that Microsoft often balances providing leadership and responding to public and political criticism. The analysts added that the company’s response, or lack thereof, could influence how government clients and outsiders perceive its management.

Unclear at this point whether Microsoft will succumb to Trump’s demand or do anything about Monaco. The circumstances illustrate the increasing public spotlight on former government officials and their entry into prominent roles in private-sector companies with ties to the government.

