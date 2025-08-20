Trump-Era SEC Chief Declares Majority of Crypto Tokens Off the Hook

His remarks came Tuesday at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Jackson Hole, where he outlined the SEC’s evolving approach to digital assets under its new “Project Crypto” framework.

Atkins emphasized that regulators cannot automatically treat every token as a security, saying that classification depends on how the asset is packaged and sold, rather than the token itself. “There are very few, in my mind, tokens that are securities,” he told attendees, signaling a more flexible interpretation of securities law than the one taken by his predecessor.

Breaking From the Gensler Era

The statement marks a sharp departure from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who repeatedly asserted that the “vast majority” of crypto tokens fell under the SEC’s authority through the Howey test. Gensler stepped down in January, the day President Donald Trump was sworn into office, leaving Commissioner Mark Uyeda as acting chair until Atkins was confirmed.

By contrast, Atkins is positioning the agency to take a lighter touch, suggesting that regulatory oversight should be focused on specific offerings and fundraising methods rather than the assets themselves. His approach appears to reflect growing recognition within Washington that blanket classifications could hinder innovation in the sector.

Awaiting Congressional Action

While Atkins’ comments signal where the SEC may be heading, Congress is also moving toward setting clear rules for the crypto industry. In July, the U.S. House passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, aimed at creating a structured framework for digital assets. Senate leaders have indicated they plan to expand on the bill when lawmakers return from recess in September.

Speaking at the same event in Wyoming, Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott said bipartisan support for a market structure bill is building, suggesting that as many as 18 Democrats could side with Republicans to advance legislation. Such a move would mark one of the most significant steps toward comprehensive crypto regulation in the United States.

What This Means for Crypto Markets

Atkins’ stance could provide short-term relief for digital asset projects worried about being swept into SEC enforcement actions. It also suggests that the agency may narrow its focus to specific token sales and corporate practices, rather than targeting broad categories of cryptocurrencies.

Still, the final shape of U.S. crypto regulation will likely depend on Congress. If lawmakers succeed in passing a bipartisan bill this fall, it could provide long-awaited clarity for investors, exchanges, and developers alike — potentially reshaping how digital assets are treated in the world’s largest economy.

