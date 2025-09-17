Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Ban To Dec. 16

Topline President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a TikTok sale to Dec. 16 on Tuesday, delaying a potential shutdown of the app, hours after he told reporters he had reached a “deal” with Chinese officials on the app’s future. TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen and photo of Donald Trump taken on June 25 in The Hague displayed on a laptop screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 21, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to give more time to finalize the sale, days before he is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the plan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC earlier Tuesday the ByteDance deal was completed “in essence” in March or April, but that the Chinese delayed the deal after Trump’s tariff announcement.

Tangent

Trump told reporters Sunday “we may let [TikTok] die,” adding that it’s “up to China.”

What To Watch For

The deal is expected to close within the next 30 to 45 days, according to CNBC.

Key Background

This is the fourth time Trump has extended the deadline since a law took effect in January requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner over security concerns related to its connection to the Chinese government. Chinese officials must sign off on the sale. Trump has taken a more lenient approach to TikTok than he did during his first term, crediting it with helping him win the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election.

