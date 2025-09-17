Trump Extends TikTok Deadline Ban To Dec. 16

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 07:34
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.513-0.51%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1+1.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08595-2.47%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017168-0.69%
Comedian
BAN$0.07814-0.20%

Topline

President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a TikTok sale to Dec. 16 on Tuesday, delaying a potential shutdown of the app, hours after he told reporters he had reached a “deal” with Chinese officials on the app’s future.

TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen and photo of Donald Trump taken on June 25 in The Hague displayed on a laptop screen in the background are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 21, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to give more time to finalize the sale, days before he is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the plan.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC earlier Tuesday the ByteDance deal was completed “in essence” in March or April, but that the Chinese delayed the deal after Trump’s tariff announcement.

Tangent

Trump told reporters Sunday “we may let [TikTok] die,” adding that it’s “up to China.”

What To Watch For

The deal is expected to close within the next 30 to 45 days, according to CNBC.

Key Background

This is the fourth time Trump has extended the deadline since a law took effect in January requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner over security concerns related to its connection to the Chinese government. Chinese officials must sign off on the sale. Trump has taken a more lenient approach to TikTok than he did during his first term, crediting it with helping him win the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Further Reading

Trump Suggests TikTok ‘Deal’ Reached With China —What To Know (Forbes)

Trump Says TikTok National Security Concerns Are ‘Highly Overrated,’ Suggests Delaying Ban Again (Forbes)

Battle For TikTok: Amazon, AppLovin Join Oracle And These Others Vying To Buy It (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/16/trump-delays-tiktok-ban-again/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Paidun monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$2.5 million) to the associated address 0xc061...0B6d.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0783-8.63%
Ethereum
ETH$4,486.79-0.16%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 15:00
Share
Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

TLDR Circle invests in Hyperliquid’s HYPE token and launches native USDC on the protocol’s HyperEVM network The move follows Hyperliquid selecting Native Markets to issue its own stablecoin USDH after a competitive bidding process Circle is considering becoming a validator on Hyperliquid and has integrated its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol v2 USDC currently represents nearly $6 [...] The post Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.97+3.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251+0.16%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/17 16:53
Share
Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

Ryan VanGrack, Vice President of Legal at Coinbase, claimed that crypto regulation is not a partisan issue while testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday. Ryan VanGrack Urges Clear, National Framework At the June 24 hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure,” VanGrack urged U.S. lawmakers to develop “a responsible and robust legal framework” that works for all Americans. “Crypto regulation is not, and never should be, a partisan issue,” VanGrack said. “Economic empowerment, financial innovation, and customer protection are not Republican or Democratic values; they are American values.” Appearing alongside several heavyweight names in the crypto regulatory sector, the Coinbase executive also criticized the United States’ lack of clear market structure when it comes to the digital asset sector. “The absence of clear rules for market structure has forced economic opportunities to move offshore and has left customers behind,” he added. “Regulatory uncertainty doesn’t just carry risks—it actively holds back progress.” Congress Must Act Fast, Lummis Says VanGrack’s comments came shortly after Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced six central principles for the development of comprehensive market structure legislation. 🚨NEW: @SenatorTimScott , @SenLummis , @SenThomTillis , & @SenatorHagerty unveiled principles for digital asset market structure legislation. These will guide bipartisan efforts to bring regulatory clarity, foster innovation, & protect investors. Read more: https://t.co/5NVwlsUvlZ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) June 24, 2025 “For too long, a lack of clear regulatory authority has forced digital asset innovation beyond our borders and subjected issuers, exchanges, and developers to crippling uncertainty, ” Senator Hagerty said. “By working towards a reasonable, light-touch market structure framework, we can help bolster our nation’s economy and protect American consumers,” he added. The Senate has been a hotbed of crypto activity lately, with the GENIUS Act passing through the chamber just last week in a key victory for digital asset legislation in the United States. Following the GENIUS Act’s advancement to the House, Lummis warned that “Congress must act quickly” to enact additional crypto regulatory measures in order to bolster the legislation. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said.
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.17%
Union
U$0.009304-8.76%
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 05:41
Share

Trending News

More

The Ethereum Foundation internally transferred 1,000 ETH to an associated address

Circle Invests in Hyperliquid and Launches Native USDC Integration

Crypto Is Not A Partisan Issue, Crypto Exec Ryan VanGrack Testifies

US Dollar: Crucial Rebound Signals Forex Market Shift

Zinsschock oder Kursexplosion? Bitcoin vor der Entscheidung