The post Trump Falsely Claims FBI Agents Among Jan. 6 Protestors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Saturday falsely claimed FBI agents were among instigators during protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, despite an earlier probe finding no federal agents were undercover among the crowds. An earlier probe found "no evidence" the FBI had undercover agents in protests at the Capitol. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Trump, writing on Truth Social, said it "now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'law enforcement officials.'" Last year, the Justice Department's inspector general reported "hundreds" of FBI agents were deployed to the Capitol to assist Capitol Police, though there was "no evidence" the FBI had "undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6." This is a developing story. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/27/trump-falsely-claims-fbi-agents-acted-as-agitators-and-insurrectionists-on-jan-6/