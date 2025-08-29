Trump family-backed American Bitcoin expects Nasdaq debut in September.

Trump family-backed American Bitcoin is gearing up for a Nasdaq debut and expects to be listed by September once its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining is complete.

American Bitcoin was created after Hut 8, a longtime player in the Bitcoin mining sector, partnered with U.S. President Donald Trump’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to spin off a new venture focused solely on mining and treasury accumulation.

The company was formed in March this year, after Hut 8 allocated a portion of its mining infrastructure to the newly minted entity while retaining an 80% stake, while the Trump brothers own 18% of the company.

Speaking to Reuters, Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot has confirmed that the company is closing in on its Nasdaq debut, where it will trade under the ticker ABTC.

American Bitcoin merges with Gryphon Digital Mining

For streamlining its Nasdaq listing, the Bitcoin miner has opted for an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining rather than pursuing a traditional IPO.

Taking this route saves the company the hassle of navigating the lengthy regulatory review and underwriting process tied to an initial public offering.

“Instead of going public directly via IPO, we thought that there was a lot more advantages to financing if we had an existing company that already had access to different financing too,” Genoot said.

The stock-for-stock merger agreement, announced earlier this year, offers American Bitcoin a faster and more cost-efficient path to becoming a publicly traded firm, while opening up new financing channels.

Although Gryphon is technically the acquiring party, shareholders of American Bitcoin will own 98% of the new company’s shares, while Gryphon shareholders will hold just 2% following the merger.

Not just a treasury strategy

American Bitcoin has positioned itself as both a miner and a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, and hopes to become “the world’s largest, most efficient pure-play bitcoin miner.”

Instead of relying solely on newly mined coins, the company has also padded its balance sheet with direct Bitcoin purchases. As of Aug. 29, the company holds 1941 BTC according to data from Bitcointreasuries, with the stash value at roughly $214 million based on current prices.

“Instead of just a treasury strategy where companies raise money to buy bitcoin or just a mining company…we ebb and flow between which one is the best return at different times,” Genoot explained.

Furthermore, Genoot said that officials are already working on expanding American Bitcoin’s global footprint, and the company is actively exploring investment opportunities in Japan and Hong Kong.

While plotting international growth, the firm will continue to lean on Hut 8’s infrastructure at home. Hut 8 will lease its data centers in North America to American Bitcoin, giving the new venture a ready-made operational backbone without the need to build facilities from scratch.