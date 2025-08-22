Trump Family-Backed USD1 Stablecoin Hits Record $2.4 Billion Supply

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 21:13
U
U$0.01478+1.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.8+4.45%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.1248+7.39%
USD1
USD1$0.9999+0.04%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999-0.01%

Key highlights:

  • World Liberty Financial issues $205M USD1 stablecoin, boosting total supply to $2.4B. 
  • Fed Governor Christopher Waller praises stablecoins for retail and cross-border payments. 
  • USD1 now represents 39% of World Liberty’s crypto portfolio, its largest position to date.

The Trump family-backed project World Liberty Financial issued USD1 stablecoins just hours after speeches by Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller, who praised the potential of stablecoins in modern finance.

Record issuance and market position

On 21 August, World Liberty reported via social media platform X that it had issued $205 million of its USD1 stablecoin, increasing the token’s total supply to $2.4 billion—the first major increase since late April.

Since its launch in early April, USD1 has become the sixth-largest stablecoin globally by market capitalization, following Tether USDT ($167B, 60% of the market) and Circle USDC ($67.4B, 24%).

Regulator support

The USD1 issuance came shortly after Fed Governor Waller spoke at a blockchain conference in Wyoming, expressing support for cryptocurrencies with a special mention of stablecoins.

“I believe that stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of the dollar internationally. Stablecoins also have the potential to improve retail and cross-border payments.” — Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium in Teton Village, Wyoming.

Waller also highlighted the importance of the GENIUS law, signed last month to regulate stablecoins, calling it “an important step for the payment stablecoin market to reach its full potential.”

A similar view was expressed by SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, who on 19 August described the bill as “a landmark step for Congress and the U.S. government.”

Project assets reach maximum

Source: Nansen

The recent issuance increased World Liberty Financial’s total assets to a record $548 million, according to Nansen data. The USD1 stablecoin now represents the project’s largest cryptocurrency position at $208 million (39% of the portfolio). The next largest assets include Aave Ethereum USDT (AETHUSDT) at $85 million and an additional stake in Ethereum totaling 19,650 ETH.

eToro: Best platform for beginners and social trading

  • Trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and commodities on one easy-to-use platform
  • Follow and copy top-performing traders with eToro’s unique social trading tools
  • Earn passive income with staking on popular coins like ETH, ADA, and TRX
  • Fully regulated in multiple jurisdictions with strong security protocols
  • 0% commission on real stock trading and competitive spreads on crypto
  • 30+ million registered users across 100+ countries

Get Started on eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71873/world-liberty-usd1-stablecoin-record-issuance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.591+4.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05468+6.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10452+4.47%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01653+3.96%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1796-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1319+3.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May