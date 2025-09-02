Trump Family-Backed World Liberty Financial Token Crashes After Initial Rise On First Trading Day

By: Coinstats
2025/09/02 10:06
The newly tradeable World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token derailed after the initial flourish on Monday.

