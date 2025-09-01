Trump Family Linked Cryptocurrency Project Sparks Controversy

Key Points: WLFI experiences substantial valuation growth

The absence of confirmed Trump ties

Upcoming token unlock may influence market volatility

World Liberty Finance, backed by Trump, launched its first ICO in 2024, raising $1.5 billion; subsequent offerings reached $5 billion, sparking market interest.

Despite high valuations, the lack of verified Trump involvement raises questions about legitimacy, stirring speculative trading and significant price fluctuations in the crypto market.

WLFI Sees 21-Fold Gain Without Confirmed Trump Ties

World Liberty Finance (WLFI) recently experienced substantial valuation growth, with its token price increasing from $0.015 to $0.32 within eight months. This boost follows two token sales, previously at $0.015 and $0.05 respectively. Despite market speculation, official statements from Donald Trump or his family confirming involvement are absent. Market interest surrounds the upcoming circulation launch, seen as a significant moment for potential price reevaluation.

The market faces a pivotal moment with WLFI’s upcoming token unlock, which could test the project’s valuation. A substantial increase in token price and community anticipation underscore the market dynamics driving WLFI. Some market observers anticipate volatility as 20% of presale tokens become available, with subsequent actions subject to governance decisions. Expert discussions from forums and social platforms highlight the significance of this unlock, citing potential price volatility as unlocked supply is tested.

Token Unlocking May Trigger Major Price Fluctuations

Did you know? WLFI’s recent valuation growth mirrors other high-profile tokens linked to public figures. Previously, tokens with similar branding have fluctuated greatly following token unlocks, adding historical insight into current market expectations.

WLFI, or World Liberty Finance, shows volatile characteristics with a market cap of $1,671,020.70 and extreme price shifts over recent months. Trading activity remains high, with a 24-hour volume recorded at $256,385.73, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite negative short-term movements and a 4.6% decrease in the past 24 hours, a robust 129.22% increase over seven days indicates considerable investor interest and volatility.

Wen Lambo Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:38 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research suggest the unlocking of WLFI tokens may result in increased market volatility. Historical trends often show significant price adjustments during such events, reinforced by the project’s speculative nature and retail-driven market presence. Continued scrutiny and market analysis will provide clarity as the unlock unfolds.