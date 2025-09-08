Trump Family Net Worth Surges to $7.7 Billion Fueled by Crypto Holdings

Trump family wealth hits $7.7B as crypto assets surge.

WLFI, memecoins, and Nasdaq listing fuel Trump’s crypto dominance.

Analyst warns WLFI could face correction after strong rally.

The Trump family has recorded a sharp rise in its wealth, now estimated at $7.7 billion. The increase is largely tied to a growing empire of cryptocurrency investments spanning multiple assets.

World Liberty Financial has been the biggest contributor to this surge. The project allocated 22.5% of its total token supply to the Trump family at launch, translating to about $5 billion in holdings. Their stake has since been reduced after sales to early investors, including Justin Sun, but it remains a core pillar of their portfolio.

Expanding Crypto Empire Anchored on Key Assets

American Bitcoin Corp added another dimension to the family’s wealth strategy. The firm’s debut on Nasdaq at around $7.37 per share placed its market capitalization near $122.5 million. Despite a slight correction, the Trump family’s controlling stake in the company remains valued at around $1.5 billion.

The family’s venture into memecoins has also yielded remarkable numbers. The TRUMP memecoin has achieved a market capitalization of about $1.69 billion, with the family holding control of 80% of its supply. Alongside it, the MELANIA meme coin stands at roughly $145 million in market capitalization, further strengthening its digital asset base.

According to recent remarks from Eric Trump, World Liberty Financial intends to accumulate additional TRUMP tokens for its long-term treasury strategy. This move highlights a deepening integration of their family-controlled ventures.

Market Reaction and Expert Analysis

World Liberty Financial tokens have gained strong traction since launch, with a current market capitalization of around $5.6 billion and a fully diluted valuation exceeding $20 billion. The project has attracted both sharp criticism and notable support.

Some lawmakers in Washington have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, while sections of the crypto community welcome the Trumps’ backing as a catalyst for mainstream adoption.

According to analyst Ali Martinez, WLFI may mirror the early trading behavior of TRUMP and MELANIA memecoins. He noted that after last week’s 50% rally, the token could be positioned for a further correction as profit-taking sets in and market adjustments play out.

The Trump family’s calculated entry into digital assets has transformed their financial standing. With stakes across World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, and memecoins, their influence in the crypto sector is becoming more pronounced.

