Trading under the ticker ABTC, the company debuts on the Nasdaq after finalizing a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

Aiming to Become a Bitcoin Treasury Powerhouse

The firm already holds about 2,443 BTC, ranking among the top 25 public corporate holders, but its ambitions go much further. Eric Trump has publicly said the goal is to surpass industry leaders like MicroStrategy and establish American Bitcoin as the dominant treasury company in crypto.

Big Backers and Early Funding

To fuel that mission, American Bitcoin raised $220 million earlier this year in both cash and Bitcoin. Notable investors included the Winklevoss twins, while mining firm Hut 8 secured a major equity stake through a previous merger. Those moves gave the company both capital and infrastructure before its public market debut.

READ MORE: XRP ETF News: 15 Applications Sit on SEC’s Desk – October is the Key

The Road Ahead

While the company now steps into the spotlight with the Trump name behind it, competition will be fierce. Rivals like MicroStrategy hold hundreds of thousands of BTC, setting a high bar. Still, the Nasdaq listing marks a bold step in the Trumps’ attempt to build one of the largest Bitcoin treasuries in the world.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Trump Family’s Bitcoin Mining Venture Makes Nasdaq Debut Under Ticker ABTC appeared first on Coindoo.