Trump Family’s Crypto Fortune Hits $7.7 Billion

In just a few weeks, the Trump family has added about $1.3 billion in crypto wealth through their ventures World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and American Bitcoin. This boost raises their net worth to $7.7 billion. They also hold $4 billion in locked WLFI tokens and are exploring the idea of tokenizing real estate assets. These crypto projects have become a major new source of wealth for the family, alongside their traditional real estate holdings.
