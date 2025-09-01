Trump Family’s Crypto WLFI Begins Token Unlock Amid High Demand

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 07:12
World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) September 1 token unlock event allows previously activated users to access 20% of their holdings through the Trump family’s crypto project.

This move signals a significant step in crypto ventures, potentially affecting market dynamics while highlighting regulatory scrutiny due to Trump’s involvement.

Trump Family Unlocks 20% of WLFI Crypto Tokens

On September 1, WLFI initiated its token unlock, making 20% of its allocations accessible. This marks a significant occurrence for the Trump family’s blockchain project under the leadership of Donald Trump. His sons hold critical roles as Web3 Ambassadors. The transaction necessitates users to activate their wallets on the WLFI website. Instructions on how to claim are available on the official X channel, permitting direct on-chain claims, reflecting preparedness against high traffic on release day.

The unlocking event significantly changes token availability and liquidity, potentially creating strategic opportunities within blockchain-based financial markets. Current market estimations indicate an impressive capitalization value for the token, as the price for perpetual futures opened at $0.42. Such a value aligns WLFI with some of the global top cryptocurrency projects on launch.

WLFI Market Volatility and Regulatory Scrutiny

Did you know? The token structure parallels large family-held projects like Worldcoin, showcasing the evolving crypto landscape over time.

Wen Lambo Financial (WLFI) has experienced substantial market volatility. Currently priced at $1,732.85, its market cap rests at $1,732,848, according to CoinMarketCap. With trading volume surging by 131.99% in the last 24 hours, tokens have seen noteworthy price increases over different periods, the highest being a 335.51% rise in 30 days.

Wen Lambo Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:09 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research echoes a need for close observation regarding regulatory outcomes tied to WLFI. Precautionary measures adopted, such as on-chain claims, demonstrate a focus on digital asset security. Aspects surrounding liquidity strategies reveal a trend towards emphasizing solid governance in the creation and distribution of digital tokens.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-family-wlfi-token-unlock/

