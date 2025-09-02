Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial Stake Surges to $5B After Major Token Unlock

TLDR

WLFI token surge boosts the Trump family’s wealth to $5 billion after token unlock.

New governance proposal plans to buyback and burn WLFI tokens, reducing supply.

Justin Sun backs WLFI, calling it one of crypto’s most important projects.

Trump family owns 22.5B WLFI tokens, which surged in value following the unlock.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project backed by the Trump family, has experienced a massive increase in token value following the unlocking of 24.6 billion WLFI tokens. The release of these tokens has propelled the value of the family’s holdings to around $5 billion.

According to World Liberty Financial, the family’s stake in the project includes 22.5 billion WLFI tokens. The unlocking on Monday has brought the total circulating supply to a point where the Trump family’s stake is now valued at a significant $5 billion. The token initially surged to $0.40, before settling around $0.21 at the time of publication.

The Trump family’s involvement with WLFI, which launched in 2024, has raised both interest and concern. The project, along with other ventures like Trump’s memecoin, Official Trump, and his family’s Bitcoin mining company, have been under scrutiny for their potential political and financial implications.

World Liberty Financial New Governance Proposal

The surge in WLFI’s value follows the announcement of a new governance proposal to use 100% of protocol fees for a token buyback and burn program. This proposal aims to reduce the circulating supply of WLFI tokens, creating a deflationary effect that would increase the value for long-term holders.

The proposal has garnered strong support from WLFI token holders who see it as a way to reward commitment to the project. By removing tokens from circulation, the initiative directly links platform usage with increased scarcity, which is expected to boost long-term value.

In addition to this, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has expressed strong support for WLFI, calling it one of the most important projects in the crypto space. He has also confirmed that he will not sell his unlocked WLFI tokens, signaling his long-term commitment to the project.

American Bitcoin and Justin Sun’s Stablecoin Expansion

The Trump family is also involved in the crypto space through their Bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin, which is expected to go public soon through a merger with Gryphon Digital. This move follows a reverse five-to-one stock split, with the combined company trading under the ticker symbol ABTC.

Justin Sun’s involvement in the crypto sector goes beyond WLFI. Sun is also pushing the expansion of TRON’s USD1 stablecoin. The stablecoin is seeing rapid growth, with the total issuance target set to reach $200 million. Currently, more than $25 million in new USD1 tokens have been minted in recent days, boosting liquidity and adoption within the TRON ecosystem.

Both WLFI and the USD1 stablecoin are at the center of the market’s attention, thanks to strong backing from high-profile figures like the Trump family and Justin Sun. These developments highlight the growing influence of political figures in the crypto space, as well as the increasing importance of stablecoins and deflationary mechanisms within the blockchain ecosystem.

