Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial Stake Surges to $5B After Major Token Unlock

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 14:28
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.451-7.37%
SUN
SUN$0.022335-0.90%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2483+396.60%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11233-7.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01228-3.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.15079-0.88%

TLDR

  • WLFI token surge boosts the Trump family’s wealth to $5 billion after token unlock.

  • New governance proposal plans to buyback and burn WLFI tokens, reducing supply.

  • Justin Sun backs WLFI, calling it one of crypto’s most important projects.

  • Trump family owns 22.5B WLFI tokens, which surged in value following the unlock.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project backed by the Trump family, has experienced a massive increase in token value following the unlocking of 24.6 billion WLFI tokens. The release of these tokens has propelled the value of the family’s holdings to around $5 billion.

According to World Liberty Financial, the family’s stake in the project includes 22.5 billion WLFI tokens. The unlocking on Monday has brought the total circulating supply to a point where the Trump family’s stake is now valued at a significant $5 billion. The token initially surged to $0.40, before settling around $0.21 at the time of publication.

The Trump family’s involvement with WLFI, which launched in 2024, has raised both interest and concern. The project, along with other ventures like Trump’s memecoin, Official Trump, and his family’s Bitcoin mining company, have been under scrutiny for their potential political and financial implications.

World Liberty Financial New Governance Proposal

The surge in WLFI’s value follows the announcement of a new governance proposal to use 100% of protocol fees for a token buyback and burn program. This proposal aims to reduce the circulating supply of WLFI tokens, creating a deflationary effect that would increase the value for long-term holders.

The proposal has garnered strong support from WLFI token holders who see it as a way to reward commitment to the project. By removing tokens from circulation, the initiative directly links platform usage with increased scarcity, which is expected to boost long-term value.

In addition to this, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has expressed strong support for WLFI, calling it one of the most important projects in the crypto space. He has also confirmed that he will not sell his unlocked WLFI tokens, signaling his long-term commitment to the project.

American Bitcoin and Justin Sun’s Stablecoin Expansion

The Trump family is also involved in the crypto space through their Bitcoin mining company, American Bitcoin, which is expected to go public soon through a merger with Gryphon Digital. This move follows a reverse five-to-one stock split, with the combined company trading under the ticker symbol ABTC.

Justin Sun’s involvement in the crypto sector goes beyond WLFI. Sun is also pushing the expansion of TRON’s USD1 stablecoin. The stablecoin is seeing rapid growth, with the total issuance target set to reach $200 million. Currently, more than $25 million in new USD1 tokens have been minted in recent days, boosting liquidity and adoption within the TRON ecosystem.

Both WLFI and the USD1 stablecoin are at the center of the market’s attention, thanks to strong backing from high-profile figures like the Trump family and Justin Sun. These developments highlight the growing influence of political figures in the crypto space, as well as the increasing importance of stablecoins and deflationary mechanisms within the blockchain ecosystem.

The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial Stake Surges to $5B After Major Token Unlock appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
Share
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
Share
PANews2025/09/02 15:39
Share
Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Own a part of a real-world asset with as little as&nbsp;$50. The idea of owning part of a revenue-generating business once felt out of reach for most people. Traditionally, investing in real estate, hospitality, or other high-ROI businesses required significant capital — often tens of thousands of dollars just to get started. The result? Everyday investors were locked out, while opportunities flowed to those with deep&nbsp;pockets. But what if you could enter that world with just&nbsp;$50? This is the promise of fractional ownership through NFTs. Platforms like AxionVerse are making it possible for anyone — not just institutional investors — to buy into real-world businesses through affordable, fractionalized NFTs. Why Traditional Investments Exclude Most&nbsp;People Traditional investments are&nbsp;often: Expensive to access — Minimum buy-ins are too&nbsp;high. Opaque — Investors rarely see where funds&nbsp;go. Illiquid — Lock-in periods make it hard to&nbsp;exit. Meanwhile, NFTs have been seen as speculative, with little to no real-world value attached. That perception is now shifting. What Is AxionVerse? AxionVerse is an investment platform designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical assets. Unlike speculative NFTs, AxionVerse connects tokens to tangible, revenue-generating businesses. Their mission is simple: make real-world investing affordable, transparent, and accessible to everyone. How AxionVerse works: NFT Access — Each NFT represents a stake in a specific pool of investments. Real-World Assets — Funds are invested into sectors like hospitality (service apartments), the food industry, and other businesses with consistent demand. USDT Dividends — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, creating a reliable stream of passive&nbsp;income. Future Expansion — Plans include launching a native token and expanding into broader asset classes, further strengthening the ecosystem. AxionVerse isn’t just offering NFTs — it’s redefining them. By attaching NFTs to real-world businesses, they transform digital ownership into real, measurable wealth creation. Real-World Use&nbsp;Cases To understand the impact, let’s look at how fractionalized NFTs play out in actual&nbsp;sectors: 1. Service Apartments Imagine a $500,000 serviced apartment project. Traditionally, only one or two investors could take part. With fractional ownership, 10,000 NFTs at $50 each can fund the project. Each NFT holder owns a piece of the revenue stream from rentals. If the apartment generates $50,000 in profit annually, and dividends are distributed quarterly, each NFT could represent a proportional payout directly to investors’ wallets. 2. Food Businesses Consider a food chain expanding into a new city. Launching requires $100,000. Instead of relying on a single large backer, AxionVerse fractionalizes the investment into 2,000 NFTs priced at $50. As the restaurant generates profit, investors receive their share in USDT. Unlike speculative restaurant equity, payouts are transparent and automated via smart contracts. 3. Diversified Portfolios Investors aren’t limited to a single project. With $200, someone could hold four NFTs tied to different sectors — say, two in hospitality, one in food, and one in a future retail expansion. This diversification lowers risk while maintaining affordability. How Fractional NFTs Change the&nbsp;Game Fractional ownership works by breaking down a large investment into smaller, more accessible pieces. Here’s how AxionVerse makes it&nbsp;simple: Buy an NFT — For as little as $50, you purchase a token that represents fractional ownership. Funds are invested — Proceeds are allocated into real-world businesses like service apartments and food&nbsp;chains. Profits are generated — The businesses operate and earn&nbsp;revenue. Dividends are paid — Investors receive quarterly or bi-annual payouts in USDT, directly through smart contracts. This system democratizes access. One person with $50 may not be able to buy into a hospitality business — but 1,000 people pooling $50 each creates $50,000 of collective investment power. The Technology That Makes It&nbsp;Possible The backbone of fractional ownership is blockchain transparency and smart contracts. AxionVerse employs a multi-contract system to ensure accountability: NFT Contract — Mints and tracks ownership. Bank Contract — Holds and manages invested&nbsp;funds. Withdrawal Logger — Records any admin withdrawals for transparency. Dividend Distributor — Automates dividend calculation and distribution. Claimable Contract — Lets investors claim their dividends directly. Future Enhancement: Investment Tracker — Will allow mapping of funds to specific businesses for even more transparency. This structure minimizes trust issues. Investors aren’t just relying on promises — they can verify transactions directly on-chain. Why This&nbsp;Matters Fractionalized NFTs solve four major investment problems: Affordability — Anyone can start investing with&nbsp;$50. Accessibility — No gatekeepers or minimum capital&nbsp;hurdles. Transparency — Every transaction is logged on-chain. Passive income — Quarterly or bi-annual dividends in stablecoins like&nbsp;USDT. How AxionVerse Generates Sustainable Value Unlike purely speculative NFT projects, AxionVerse has a sustainable revenue&nbsp;model: NFT Sales — Primary funding source for investments. Real Business ROI — Profits generated from tangible businesses. This combination ensures long-term stability and real returns, bridging speculative digital culture with traditional wealth creation. A New Era of Investing With AxionVerse, digital ownership translates directly into real-world wealth creation. It’s a shift from speculation to sustainability — where NFTs don’t just represent digital art, but ownership in businesses that generate measurable returns. For investors, it means you don’t have to wait until you’ve “saved enough” to participate in lucrative opportunities. You can start small, build gradually, and still earn a consistent income. Final Thought The future of investing isn’t gated by banks, brokers, or massive capital requirements. It’s fractional, transparent, and accessible to anyone with $50 and an internet connection. Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/02 15:31
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Fractional Ownership Explained: How $50 Can Give You a Stake in a Business

Building an AI Agent with Rust: From Basic Chat to Blockchain Integration

Analysts Eye Safer Altcoin Opportunities