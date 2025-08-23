Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Token Finally Launches on Ethereum

Key Notes

Early supporters of World Liberty Financial (WLFI) will receive an immediate 20% unlock of their allocations, with the remaining 80% subject to a community governance vote.

All WLFI claims will be processed through the audited WLFI Lockbox smart contract.

Users must first activate the Lockbox between August 25 and 31.

WLFI, the native token of Donald Trump’s native project World Liberty Financial, has finally launched on the Ethereum mainnet. This launch comes following months of waiting as the project seeks to build an entire ecosystem, also comprising the USD1 stablecoin.

World Liberty Financial Announces WLFI Token Launch

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has outlined details for its upcoming token unlock. This will reward early supporters while introducing a governance-driven approach for future releases.







Early supporters who purchased WLFI in the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds will receive an immediate 20% unlock of their allocation. This initial release is designed to reward the project’s earliest backers. The remaining 80% of tokens will be subject to a community governance vote, allowing holders to decide the unlocking schedule. Some market analysts also believe that WLFI will be among the top ten cryptocurrencies upon launch.

During the initial token unlock, founders, team members, advisors, and partners will not participate. Moreover, WLFI will soon list on decentralized exchanges (DeFi DEXs) and major centralized exchanges. Specific partner announcements are expected in the coming days.

Earlier this week, top crypto exchange Coinbase listed the USD1 stablecoin, which is tied to the World Liberty Financial project. This stablecoin joins a group of ERC-20, Base, and Solana-based tokens currently under review on the Coinbase platform.

WLFI Token Claiming Process

All token claims will be executed through the WLFI Lockbox smart contract, which Web3 security firm Cyfrin has fully audited. The procedure requires two steps:

Lockbox Activation (Before September 1): Users must activate the Lockbox at WorldLibertyFinancial.com, transferring all WLFI tokens into the unlocking contract. Wallet balances will reflect zero after activation. Claiming Tokens (On or After September 1): Users may claim the 20% unlocked WLFI tranche.

The Lockbox will be live from Monday, August 25 (midday ET), providing a one-week preparation window prior to trading. On the other hand, trading and initial token claims will kickstart on September 1. The Lockbox will remain open beyond this date to accommodate users who prefer to activate and claim at a later time.

All presale wallets have been pre-screened for compliance. Users must complete the required certifications and accept the unlock terms to be eligible for claiming.

