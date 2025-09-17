Trump files $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times

US President Donald Trump’s lawyers have filed a lawsuit against The NYT and the publication’s journalists.

The politician accused them of defamation in an attempt to smear him.

Trump believes that as a result of the activities of the publication he suffered reputational damage.

He demands compensation of $15 billion and an apology.

US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against The New York Times, some journalists and the publishing house Penguin Random House LLC for defamation. The politician claims that he suffered reputational damage that affected, among other things, his cryptocurrency project TRUMP.

The lawsuit mentions certain materials and the book Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, published in September 2024. The politician believes that “they were deliberately designed to damage his business, personal and political reputation”.

Moreover, the prosecution’s position is that these materials were published with malicious intent. And as a result, Trump suffered a substantial loss.

The book and articles allegedly created a negative image, as if the politician exaggerates his successes, and his fame is the result of the efforts of the producers of the program The Apprentice.

The prosecution is seeking $15 billion in damages, an admission that the materials were libelous, and a public apology. Directly in The New York Times commented on the situation as follows:

On Truth Social, Trump posted the following message:

Among the list of projects and companies allegedly affected by the publications of the publication and its journalists are Trump Media and the meme coin OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP). The latter was launched in January 2025.

According to TradingView, this asset was worth $46.5 at its peak, but at the time of writing it is around the $8.6 level. The drawdown is almost 70%.