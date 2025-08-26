Trump Fires Fed Governor Cook Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 10:10
US President Donald Trump fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Monday, marking an unprecedented escalation in his battle with the central bank. The dismissal represents the first time a president has ousted a Fed governor in the institution’s 111-year history.

Trump cited allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook as grounds for removal, though she has not been charged with wrongdoing.

Central Bank Independence Under Fire

The firing stems from accusations by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte that Cook falsified mortgage documents. The Justice Department has indicated it will investigate these claims. Cook previously stated she would not be “bullied” into resigning over allegations made on social media.

Trump’s letter to Cook questioned her “integrity” and “trustworthiness as a financial regulator.” The president claimed Cook’s alleged conduct exhibited “gross negligence in financial transactions.” Legal experts remain divided on whether Trump can remove Fed governors without a clear statutory cause.

Markets reacted negatively to the announcement, with the dollar index falling 0.3% immediately after the news. Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures also declined. The unprecedented move raises questions about central bank independence, a cornerstone of effective monetary policy.

Implications for Monetary Policy

Cook’s removal allows Trump to reshape the Fed’s seven-member board. Another Biden appointee, Adriana Kugler, has already announced plans to vacate her position early, which could give Trump a four-person majority on the board.

The timing is significant as the Fed prepares for its September 16-17 policy meeting. Chair Jerome Powell recently signaled potential rate cuts due to labor market concerns. Trump has consistently criticized the Fed for maintaining high interest rates.

Cook became the first Black woman on the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2022. Her term was scheduled to run until 2038. It remains unclear whether she will challenge the dismissal in court.

