Trump Hasn’t Acknowledged Hispanic Heritage Month—Unlike In First Term

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:05
B
B$0.53095-1.53%
Threshold
T$0.01669-0.23%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004118-1.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.52-2.89%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9628-6.91%

Topline

President Donald Trump has not yet issued a proclamation recognizing the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins annually on Sept. 15, unlike in his first term, as some celebrations of the cultural month are reportedly being pared back nationwide amid Trump’s immigration raids.

President Donald Trump previously recognized Hispanic Heritage Month during his first term. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump has not yet issued a proclamation as of Monday afternoon, according to the proclamation section on the White House’s website, and Hispanic Heritage Month has not been mentioned on his Truth Social account or other official White House social media pages.

In Trump’s first term, he issued a proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month at least one day in advance of Sept. 15 for each of his four years in office.

In his 2020 proclamation, Trump praised the “countless contributions of more than 60 million Hispanic Americans to our culture and society,” calling on educators and public officials to “observe this month with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Why Does Hispanic Heritage Month Start On Sept. 15?

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15 because it coincides with the anniversaries of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a bill recognizing Hispanic Heritage Week, and two decades later, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill expanding the weeklong observance to one month.

Have Other Politicians Recognized Hispanic Heritage Month?

Several politicians, many of them Democrats, have made social media posts recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. The House Democrats X account called the month a “celebration of the rich history, culture and contributions of the Latino community,” while the X account for the Democratic Party recognized the “significant contributions of the Latino community to the story of America.” Some Democrats singled out Trump and his administration’s immigration raids in their posts. “As we celebrate Latino heritage, Trump and Republicans are pushing a cruel immigration crackdown—empowering ICE agents to detain people based on ethnicity alone,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., posted on X Monday morning, slamming the immigration raids as “racist attacks.” Some Republicans, including Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., also made posts honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

Key Background

Some Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations have been slimmed down or canceled this year amid fears over the Trump administration’s immigration raids and efforts to combat diversity, equity and inclusion throughout his second presidential term. The Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas, which was set to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, was canceled, as was the FIESTA Indianapolis event, an annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Indiana. Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas co-founder Rick Herrera told WCCB Charlotte he expected between 10,000 and 11,000 attendees, which he felt may have been an opportunity for immigration authorities to “target our community.” The Spokane, Washington-based organization Latinos en Spokane canceled its upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month events, local outlets reported. Latinos en Spokane executive director Jennyfer Mesa cited the Trump administration’s immigration raids as reason for the cancellation, telling Oregon Public Broadcasting: “We are not in a time of celebration. We can’t celebrate when we know that our kids are being left without parents, that we are living in absolute fear every single day, and we continue to be targeted.”

Tangent

Earlier this year, Trump issued a proclamation recognizing Black History Month one day before the observance began in February, but his statement was markedly shorter than those he issued in his first term. In this year’s proclamation, Trump said Black Americans have been among the country’s “most consequential leaders,” naming historical figures like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, as well as Black conservatives including economist Thomas Sowell and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. But unlike proclamations made during his first term, Trump made no reference to slavery, the Civil Rights Movement or landmark pieces of civil rights legislation.

Further Reading

Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations make adjustments in current political climate (Associated Press)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/15/trump-hasnt-proclaimed-hispanic-heritage-month-yet-unlike-in-first-term/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows