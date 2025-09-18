Trump immortalized in gold with Bitcoin statue near US Capitol

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 15:08
NEAR
NEAR$3.222+13.29%
Union
U$0.014495+3.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.649-0.66%

A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington.

The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand.

At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment.

The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported.

Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue

The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said:

To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt.

One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account showed a machine carving out Trump’s head and several people lifting and placing the statue into position.

During the livestream, the same organizer said he hoped Trump would “walk out there and see it,” though the president was actually in the UK at the time. The installation still got attention throughout the day, especially from people passing by or stopping to film the thing towering over the sidewalk.

Earlier statues attacked Trump, this one celebrates his crypto love

This statue isn’t the first to feature Trump on or near the National Mall, but it’s the first that appears to support him. In June, an eight-foot sculpture called “Dictator Approved” was placed on the strip. It showed a giant golden hand giving a thumbs-up while crushing the crown of the Statue of Liberty. That one was aimed at Trump’s military parade, which critics slammed earlier that same week.

Later in the same month, another piece popped up: a gold TV topped with a bald eagle playing a video loop of Trump dancing with Jeffrey Epstein. That came right after his administration reversed its position on releasing more of the Epstein Files, drawing backlash for what many saw as a sudden political U-turn.

This new Bitcoin statue, though, doesn’t try to criticize. It’s clearly pro-Trump, as the organizers literally said it’s meant to be a tribute to his pro-crypto stance, particularly at a time when traditional monetary policy is getting hit with skepticism.

Police didn’t interfere, and there were no reports of arrests. For seven hours, a 12-foot foam Trump holding a Bitcoin stood at the center of Washington’s most powerful real estate. And just like that, crypto made its market; big, gold, and standing in full view of Congress.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP