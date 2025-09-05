Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup Buys $1M in Bitcoin

Thumzup Media Corporation, backed by Donald Trump Jr., revealed in a shareholder letter that it has purchased $1 million in Bitcoin and authorized further investments in DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The company is also entering the mining space, signing a definitive deal to acquire 2,500 Dogecoin miners, with an option to add 1,000 more. With these moves, Thumzup is signaling deeper involvement in the crypto sector, combining digital asset holdings with mining operations.

