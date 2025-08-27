Trump Jr. joins Polymarket board as prediction market eyes US comeback

Donald Trump Jr. has joined Polymarket’s advisory board as 1789 Capital invests in the platform, tying the prediction market more closely to US politics.

Prediction market Polymarket has added Donald Trump Jr. to its advisory board after receiving a strategic investment from 1789 Capital, which describes itself as a politically aligned vehicle backing companies it sees advancing “American exceptionalism.”

The companies did not revealed financial terms, but Axios estimated the investment at “double-digit millions of dollars."

Trump Jr. became a partner in the fund in 2024. In a Tuesday statement, he said that "Polymarket cuts through media spin and so-called 'expert' opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world."

