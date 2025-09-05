Trump Jr-linked media company projects $100M Dogecoin mining haul

Thumzup has executed agreements to acquire DogeHash’s 3,500 Dogecoin miners, projecting up to $103 million in annual revenue if DOGE hits $1.
Trump family-linked media corporation Thumzup plans to acquire 3,500 Dogecoin mining rigs and expects to bring in as much as $103 million in annual revenue, depending on whether Dogecoin hits a dollar.
In a shareholder letter released on Thursday, Thumzup Media Corporation revealed that it has executed definitive agreements, pending shareholder approval, to acquire a Dogecoin (DOGE) mining operation with an initial 2,500 rigs and 1,000 more ordered.
In August, the company said it is pivoting from an adtech platform to cryptocurrency mining through the pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, which operates the Dogecoin miners.
