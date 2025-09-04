Trump-Linked American Bitcoin Soars 60%, Targets $2.1B Share Sale After Nasdaq Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:46
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.281-1.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,703.83-0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017202-4.17%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06479-1.21%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11581-1.70%

American Bitcoin (ABTC), a newly public bitcoin mining and treasury firm backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, opened for trade Wednesday morning after completing its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP).

Wasting little time, the company filed for an at-the-market equity raise of up to $2.1 billion with which to continue building its bitcoin (BTC) holdings (which footed to 2,443 coins at the time of the merger).

Shares have rocketed 60% to $11 versus the $6.90 price at the time of the merger Tuesday evening.

Its the latest chapter in American Bitcoin’s rapid formation, which began in March through a combination of the Trump brothers’ American Data Centers and Canadian mining firm Hut 8 (HUT). Hut 8 now holds an 80% ownership stake in the newly listed entity.

American Bitcoin’s business combines bitcoin mining with a corporate treasury approach centered on accumulating the asset. Since its inception earlier this year, the company has amassed 2,443 bitcoin, worth approximately $160 million at current prices. This hybrid model — mining bitcoin while holding it as a balance sheet asset — mirrors strategies used by other high-profile mining firms such as Marathon Digital.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/03/trump-linked-bitcoin-firm-american-bitcoin-targets-usd2-1b-stock-sale-after-nasdaq-debut

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/falconx-ethereum-transfer-sep2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.24%
Ethereum
ETH$4,373.38+1.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:12
Share
Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Is Crypto.com secretly preparing for a major IPO shake-up?
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.15215-0.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:00
Share
Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers

Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bank-england-stablecoin-reserve-rule/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.24%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06486+1.67%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 10:45
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX Transfers $293 Million ETH to New Wallets

Crypto.com CEO predicts ‘strong Q4’ on hopes of Fed rate cuts

Bank of England Revises Stablecoin Reserve Rules for Issuers

pump.fun's revenue in the past 24 hours reached $2.55 million, surpassing Hyperliquid

Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, September 4