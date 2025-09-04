Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Thwarts 24.6B Token Hack Attempts

2025/09/04
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – a Trump family–backed DeFi token – launched Sept. 1, 2025 with about 24.6 billion WLFI unlocked (20% of a 100 billion supply).

Early trading saw WLFI briefly above $0.30, before it slid roughly 18% to about $0.18 at press time.

On Sept. 3, WLFI announced it had blocked two hacking attempts on its token “lockbox” by on-chain blacklisting of compromised wallets.

The team emphasized these exploits stemmed from user key losses (not a WLFI code vulnerability) and said blacklisting “allowed us to block the theft attempts from the Lockbox.”

WLFI’s initial circulating supply was fixed at 24.6 billion tokens. Distribution at launch was announced as 10 billion tokens to World Liberty Financial, Inc., 7.7 billion to Alt5 Sigma, 2.8 billion for liquidity/marketing, and 4 billion to early public-sale buyers (20% unlocked).

24.66 billion WLFI were unlocked on Sept. 1. Early investors had voted in July to permit trading, and derivatives markets showed huge interest: open interest in WLFI futures neared $950 million just hours before launch (peaking at $887 Million after launch).

On-Chain Blacklisting Foils Lockbox Hacks

On Sept. 3 WLFI posted that it had executed “mass blacklisting” transactions to disable dozens of wallets identified as compromised.

WLFI disclosed that it had prevented two hacking attacks stemming from end-user compromises.

The project said hackers had targeted its Lockbox (the vesting contract for locked tokens), but blacklisting the affected addresses “foiled attempts to steal funds from the lockbox.”

WLFI stressed the issues were due to private key loss on users’ end, “not an exploit of the WLFI project itself.” The team is now assisting affected token holders in recovering access to their accounts.

Security experts have warned WLFI holders about a related exploit tied to Ethereum’s May 2025 Pectra upgrade (EIP-7702).

SlowMist founder Yu Xian reported that attackers have been using a “classic EIP-7702 phishing exploit” on WLFI wallets.

In this method, a malicious contract is pre-planted in the victim’s wallet so that any subsequent WLFI transfer is immediately diverted to the attacker.

In practice, users have had WLFI tokens stolen the instant they attempted transfers. The EIP-7702 change allows externally owned accounts to temporarily delegate execution rights.

It streamlines transactions but also opens “an off-chain attack vector” for such signed-message exploits.

WLFI has warned users to watch for suspicious delegate authorizations and to move funds only from secure wallets.

World Liberty Financial Price, Volume & Token Burn

WLFI’s market performance has been volatile. The token’s price fell about 30–36% from the $0.331 launch-day peak to roughly $0.23 within two days.

CoinGecko data confirm an all-time high of $0.3313 on September 1 and an all-time low near $0.2106.

Trading volumes were initially enormous: CoinGecko notes $4.46 Billion in 24h trading on debut, later dipping by over 60% to about $1.14 Billion.

As of September 3, WLFI was trading in the low $0.20s, roughly 30% below its peak.

At $0.25, WLFI’s implied market cap was around $7 Billion, making it roughly the 31st-largest crypto asset by supply.

To stabilize the price, WLFI’s team implemented a token burn: they sent 47 million WLFI to a burn address on September. This was about $11.3 Million worth at the time.

The burn (0.19% of circulating supply) was accompanied by a proposal to use protocol fees for ongoing buyback-and-burn. These measures aim to boost scarcity as trading pulls WLFI’s value lower.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/04/trump-linked-defi-wlfi-thwarts-24-6b-token-hack-attempts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
