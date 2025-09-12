Trump-Linked DeFi WLFI Votes on Buyback

Key Notes

A governance vote is underway for a WLFI token buyback and burn program.

The plan would use 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees to buy and burn tokens.

The proposal has over 99% community support before the Sept.18 deadline.

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project with public ties to the Trump family, is holding a governance vote on a new tokenomics proposal.

The plan involves establishing a buyback-and-burn program for its native token to reduce its circulating supply.







The proposal suggests using 100% of the fees generated from the project’s protocol-owned liquidity to purchase its tokens from the open market.

These tokens would be permanently destroyed by sending them to a burn address, a standard method to tighten a token’s supply.

This initiative follows the launch of the WLFI token on Ethereum[NC] at the beginning of the month.

The project, which aims to connect traditional finance with on-chain markets, also features a USD-pegged stablecoin called USD1. The token is trading nearly 40% below its all-time high, which was recorded shortly after its Sept. 1 launch.

How the Buyback Program Works

The process is designed to be continuous and transparent, with all burn transactions recorded on-chain for the community to verify. Fees collected from WLFI’s treasury-owned liquidity positions on networks like Ethereum, BNB Chain



, and Solana



would be systematically used to repurchase WLFI tokens.

This mechanism makes sure that fees from community or third-party liquidity providers are not affected.

According to the official proposal, the primary goal is to directly reduce the token supply and better align the protocol with its long-term holders by removing tokens from participants not committed to the project’s growth.

The buyback-and-burn model creates a direct link between platform activity and the WLFI token price, as more usage generates more fees, resulting in more tokens being burned.

The strategy reflects a broader trend in the DeFi market where protocols use cash flows for supply reduction rather than purely for emissions. Various protocols like Hyperliquid



, pump.fun, and Raydium



have spent nearly $400 million on cumulative buybacks since mid-June.

The WLFI governance vote currently has overwhelming support, with over 99% of participants in favor, and is scheduled to end on Sept. 18.

