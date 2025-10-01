Trump-Linked Firm Boosts Dogecoin Mining with $2.5M Support

Trump-linked Thumzup invests $2.5M in DogeHash to expand Dogecoin mining, adding 500 ASIC miners and boosting institutional crypto interest.

A company tied to the Trump family has made a fresh move into cryptocurrency. Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced a $2.5 million investment in DogeHash Technologies. The company was working on growing Dogecoin mining with high-tech ASIC technology. The addition is a sign of increasing institutional interest in the Dogecoin ecosystem, as digital assets gain broader recognition.

DogeHash Expands Fleet with New Capital

In the company’s press release, DogeHash said the money would enable over 500 new ASIC miners to be deployed this year. As a result of these additions, the firm believes that its total operational rig fleet will grow to exceed 4,000 by the close of 2020. The financing comes as Thumzup awaits its acquisition of DogeHash, which makes the media firm an emerging player in crypto infrastructure.

The new miners are referred to as “next-generation” devices that would make network participation and efficiency even faster and more efficient. This capital expansion comes after the prior expansion stages of DogeHash, but the amount walks the largest step to be taken in 2025.

Thumzup CEO Robert Steele said that the deal reflects the company’s long-term interest in Dogecoin. He called new ontogenic changes in the ecosystem a positive signal. Further, he mentioned Thumzup looks forward to collaborating with DogeHash to lay a solid foundation of a mining firm.

Manfred Parker Scott, DogeHash Technologies CEO, said in response to the all-or-nothing acquisition: “Thanks to everyone who oversubscribed in the early days – can’t wait to get this out of the way and into everyone’s hands.” He said the funding represents an exponential promotion of top-notch hardware, all while making things more efficient in a “megaworthy time” for Dogecoin. This will likely lead to a growth of hash power, lowered costs, and an improved stance for market cycles.

Trump-Linked Firm Expands Beyond Media into Dogecoin Mining

This comes after several moves in the direction of cementing Thumzup in the digital assets. During the last months, the company stated Dogecoin treasury transactions, appointed Crypto Advisory Board and confirmed the intention to buy DogeHash. Each effort articulates a measure of non-media and non-marketing diversification.

Although Thumzup target Dogecoin exclusively, in particular, it differs from other companies that lean heavily to bitcoin. By investing in DOGE, the company is tapping into an asset like no other, with a vast retail base and rising desire for it by institutions. World pundits perceive this to be a high-reward, high-risk positioning.

Throughout 2025, there has been a steady increase of mining activities within the Dogecoin network. The latest expansion at DogeHash with their fleet upgrade efforts may help in safeguarding the network with an increase in transaction capacity. At the same time, large capital injections reveal the way in which established businesses have been transforming mining through mergers and acquisitions.

Lastly, sustainability and capital structure are elements that pose concerns in the long run for any corona aggressive expansion. Firms, heavy in the capital of hardware might come under stress to liquidate or restructure, if market situations change. For Thumzup, it is a bet that highlights both potential and risk in a highly explosive digital asset space.

