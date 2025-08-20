Trump-Linked Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin Mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:23
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.814-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1268-2.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021872-0.16%
Edge
EDGE$0.71063+24.03%

Trump-linked Thumzup Media has announced a deal to acquire Dogehash Technologies, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. This is the latest move from the company to secure a stake in the cryptocurrency mining sector. 

Thumzup Acquires Dogehash in Major Mining Deal

In a recent press release, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation shared that it will absorb Dogehash, an industrial-scale blockchain infrastructure firm. This firm specializes in mining Scrypt-based assets such as Dogecoin and Litecoin. 

Dogehash currently operates around 2,500 advanced ASIC miners across North America, with more capacity scheduled to come online by year’s end. The combined entity aims to become the world’s leading Dogecoin mining platform.

CEO of Thumzup, Robert Steele, said the merger would boost its evolution from a digital marketing platform into a fully diversified digital-asset infrastructure and treasury business. 

Echoing that view, Parker Scott, CEO of Dogehash, emphasized the long-term advantages of owning and operating a mining fleet outright. 

The combined business will be renamed Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. and trade under the new ticker “XDOG.” The deal entails issuing 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock to Dogehash shareholders. Subject to shareholder approval, closing is anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025.

This move follows Thumzup’s broader expansion into digital assets. Through its secondary public offering, Thumzup Media raised $50 million, with the money going towards a diversified crypto treasury and the purchase of mining hardware.

Additionally, the Thumzup board authorized a plan to grow its crypto portfolio to $250 million, with allocations to XRP, USDC, DOGE, and other high-liquidity assets.

Market Reaction Amid the Announcement

After the Dogehash announcement, Thumzup’s stock fell nearly 46%, from $8.28 to $4.60, one of the biggest declines since the company’s listing. 

Source: TradingView; TZUP Daily Chart

Experts linked the sell-off to execution risks and shareholder dilution.  Since then, though, the stock has recovered, most recently rising above $5 as sentiment levels out.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin itself has faced selling pressure in the broader crypto downturn. DOGE fell 1.09% over 24 hours to trade at $0.213, extending a weekly decline of more than 11%. 

Source: TradingView; Dogecoin Price Chart

Analysts attribute the weakness to a general market correction and not necessarily the announcement. Additionally, $23.2 million in long liquidations from futures traders were recorded for the token. Others caution that sustained losses below $0.21 could lead to another round of sell-offs, while others say a recovery might ensue if DOGE regains the $0.22 mark.

coingape

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trump-linked-thumzup-expands-into-dogecoin-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002205+10.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008802-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

The post Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) extended its downward trend today, leading to widespread liquidations and millions in losses for crypto traders.  This comes amid a broader decline in the crypto market. Major cryptocurrencies are continuing to suffer losses, and today is no exception. Ethereum’s Market Correction Hits Traders Hard BeInCrypto Markets data showed that ETH has slipped 7.3% since the beginning of the week. This dip follows the second-largest cryptocurrency’s rise to multi-year highs. Ethereum’s value has decreased 1.54% over the past day alone. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,166. Ethereum (ETH) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets While corrections are typical, they proved costly for those who wagered on the market moving upwards. CoinGlass data revealed total liquidations reached $486.6 million over the past 24 hours.  This figure reflected the liquidation of 136,855 traders. Ethereum bore the brunt of the market drop, with $196.8 million in positions liquidated. Of this, $155.15 million came from long positions. Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics firm, recently spotlighted a trader who profited millions by going long on Ethereum, only to see nearly all those gains wiped out within two days. The trader began with a $125,000 deposit into Hyperliquid four months ago. He strategically entered long positions on ETH across two accounts. The trader used his profits to boost his position to 66,749 ETH. With this strategy, his total equity surged from $125,000  to an impressive $29.6 million. Furthermore, earlier this week, this trader closed all 66,749 ETH long positions, securing a profit of $6.86 million.  However, amid the recent market crash, the trader re-entered the ETH market but was ultimately liquidated, losing $6.22 million in the process. “Starting with just $125,000, he grew his accounts to $6.99 million (peaking $43 million+). Now only $771,000 remains—4 months of gains nearly wiped out in just…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021883-0.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02716-1.27%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08551+0.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:21
Share
Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling

Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling

The post Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most online casinos offer limited payment options, long withdrawal times, and unclear game fairness. These factors create unnecessary friction for users who expect faster and more secure solutions. Pasino Casino addresses these challenges directly. With a crypto-native infrastructure, instant withdrawals, and verifiable game fairness, it delivers a streamlined gambling experience aligned with modern user expectations. Registration is fast, onboarding is simple, and the platform offers thousands of games across multiple categories. This platform was developed to meet the growing demand for transparent, crypto-powered gambling without sacrificing variety, speed, or user control. Experience Seamless Access and Game Integrity on Pasino Pasino, a renowned crypto casino, eliminates the barriers commonly associated with online gambling platforms.  The registration process is immediate, requiring only an email address and password. No identification documents are needed, and users gain full access to games, bonuses, and crypto transactions from the start. Every game on the platform operates on a provably fair system. Users can verify outcomes independently using blockchain-based mechanisms, ensuring each result is transparent and secure. This system applies across categories, from slots to Pasino Originals. What Makes Pasino a Leading Crypto Gambling Platform Several key components distinguish Pasino Casino from other operators in the market. Its infrastructure, user accessibility, and approach to transparency contribute to its position as a trusted platform among crypto casino users. Over 3,000 Games Available Across Genres Pasino offers a diverse selection of more than 3,000 games. These include slot machines from well-established providers, live dealer tables such as roulette and blackjack, and Pasino’s own original games like Crash, Dice, and HiLo. Each game is built to meet both performance and fairness standards. Users can also test the platform using GEMs, Pasino’s internal demo credit, which allows them to try games before making a deposit. Instant Crypto Deposits and Withdrawals Deposits…
Gems
GEMS$0.13874-6.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+0.04%
KlayDice
DICE$0.00303-0.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ethereum Dip Triggers Million-Dollar Losses for Traders

Discover Pasino Online Casino – A Leader in Crypto Gambling

Paul Atkins says the SEC will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group soon

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges below $4,200 as investors brace for Powell's speech