Trump-linked venture fund 1789 Capital surpasses $1 billion in assets

PANews reported on September 8th that 1789 Capital, a venture fund with ties to the Trump family, now has over $1 billion in assets, thanks to a surge in new investments since Trump returned to the White House, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter. The firm's investments typically range from $5 million to $50 million, the people said.

Earlier news came out that 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm joined by Donald Trump Jr. last year, invested tens of millions of dollars in Polymarket.