Trump-Linked WLFI Token Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Bears Target $0.15

By: Coindoo
2025/09/05 06:16
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.281-1.76%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1851-14.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01215-3.49%

Banner magacoin finance

The token has slipped under the key $0.20 support level, sparking concerns of a deeper slide among traders.

Data shows WLFI trading at $0.1871, down more than 18% over the past year and erasing much of its early launch momentum. Market cap has dropped to $4.61 billion, while daily volume spiked above $2.2 billion as investors rushed to exit positions, a sign of panic-driven trading activity.

Technical Breakdown Raises Red Flags

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the recent breakdown, warning that the loss of $0.20 support could accelerate losses. According to Martinez, WLFI is now vulnerable to testing the $0.15 and even $0.10 levels if bearish momentum continues.

Charts show a steady decline since the token’s early peaks, with lower highs and heavy sell-offs dominating recent trading sessions. The inability to hold above $0.20 suggests weak buyer confidence despite significant liquidity.

From Hype to Uncertainty

WLFI gained attention as one of the most politically-linked cryptocurrencies, drawing in both retail traders and speculative investors. But the crash highlights how quickly sentiment can flip in the altcoin market, especially for newly launched projects without established track records.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin Crash Alert: September Weakness Could Drag BTC Below $100K

Despite the hype, WLFI’s fully diluted valuation of $18.82 billion now looks increasingly stretched given current price action. Its circulating supply of over 24.6 billion tokens adds further pressure, with dilution concerns weighing on investor sentiment.

What Comes Next?

If support at $0.15 fails to hold, WLFI risks an accelerated selloff toward $0.10. On the flip side, a rebound above $0.20 would be needed to restore confidence and stabilize trading. For now, the token sits in a fragile zone where market volatility and investor sentiment will decide its next move.

The question remains whether WLFI’s strong branding and political ties can outweigh its rocky market debut—or if this crash signals the beginning of a longer downturn.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Token Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Bears Target $0.15 appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.15975+4.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Share
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09858-1.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0178-21.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Share
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05685+28.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.01099-0.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets