Trump-Linked WLFI Token Faces Heavy Sell-Off as Bears Target $0.15

The token has slipped under the key $0.20 support level, sparking concerns of a deeper slide among traders.

Data shows WLFI trading at $0.1871, down more than 18% over the past year and erasing much of its early launch momentum. Market cap has dropped to $4.61 billion, while daily volume spiked above $2.2 billion as investors rushed to exit positions, a sign of panic-driven trading activity.

Technical Breakdown Raises Red Flags

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the recent breakdown, warning that the loss of $0.20 support could accelerate losses. According to Martinez, WLFI is now vulnerable to testing the $0.15 and even $0.10 levels if bearish momentum continues.

Charts show a steady decline since the token’s early peaks, with lower highs and heavy sell-offs dominating recent trading sessions. The inability to hold above $0.20 suggests weak buyer confidence despite significant liquidity.

From Hype to Uncertainty

WLFI gained attention as one of the most politically-linked cryptocurrencies, drawing in both retail traders and speculative investors. But the crash highlights how quickly sentiment can flip in the altcoin market, especially for newly launched projects without established track records.

Despite the hype, WLFI’s fully diluted valuation of $18.82 billion now looks increasingly stretched given current price action. Its circulating supply of over 24.6 billion tokens adds further pressure, with dilution concerns weighing on investor sentiment.

What Comes Next?

If support at $0.15 fails to hold, WLFI risks an accelerated selloff toward $0.10. On the flip side, a rebound above $0.20 would be needed to restore confidence and stabilize trading. For now, the token sits in a fragile zone where market volatility and investor sentiment will decide its next move.

The question remains whether WLFI’s strong branding and political ties can outweigh its rocky market debut—or if this crash signals the beginning of a longer downturn.

