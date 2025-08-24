Trump-Linked WLFI Token Launches on Ethereum

Quick Highlights

WLFI token launches on Ethereum mainnet August 25

Early investors unlock 20% on Sept 1 via Lockbox

Remaining tokens released through community vote

WLFI Token Launches on Ethereum: Inside Trump’s Family-Linked DeFi Project

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) — a blockchain platform linked to the family of U.S. President Donald Trump is set to launch its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet.

Starting September 1, early investors will be eligible to unlock 20% of their token allocations, with the remaining 80% to be released later via a community vote. The launch introduces a novel “Lockbox” mechanism, designed to ensure secure, transparent token distribution.

What Is the Lockbox & How Does It Work?

Before receiving any WLFI tokens, users must activate the Lockbox, an on-chain smart contract that controls token unlocks. Once activated, the user’s WLFI tokens are moved from their wallet to the Lockbox, and the balance in the wallet shows zero—this is expected and intentional.

Token Unlock Timeline:

Before September 1 : Activate Lockbox on the official WLFI website.

: Activate Lockbox on the official WLFI website. Starting September 1 : Claim 20% of your WLFI tokens.

: Claim 20% of your WLFI tokens. Remaining 80%: Unlocked gradually, based on a community governance vote.

The Lockbox opens August 25, giving investors a week to activate and prepare for trading.

This contract has been fully audited by Cyfrin, a well-known Web3 security firm.

Who Gets WLFI Tokens?

Early investors from the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds can unlock 20% starting September 1.

Founders, team, advisors, and partners currently have no access to any tokens.

New investors can buy WLFI via DeFi platforms (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Exchange partnerships will be announced in the coming days.

With backing from a high-profile political family and a launch strategy centered around transparency and community governance, WLFI is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about DeFi token rollouts of the year.