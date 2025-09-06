Trump-Linked WLFI’s 40% Drop Sparks Millions in Losses for Crypto Whales | Finance Redefined

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/06 02:14
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.347+1.21%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1818-2.31%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06527-0.48%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1619+9.17%
Trump-linked Wlfi's 40% Drop Sparks Millions In Losses For Crypto Whales | Finance Redefined

The recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has caused significant losses for investors, highlighting the vulnerabilities within the digital asset space. Notably, public figures such as Donald Trump have unexpectedly entered the conversation, emphasizing the widespread impact of declining crypto valuations and shifting market sentiment.

Market Decline and Public Figures’ Reactions

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a sharp downturn, with some estimates indicating a 40% decline in value from recent peaks. This downturn has resulted in millions of dollars in losses for retail and institutional investors alike. Among the notable reactions was Donald Trump, who publicly expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies, further influencing market sentiment. Trump’s remarks are seen by many as part of a broader debate around the regulation and future of digital assets, especially in the context of increased scrutiny from regulators worldwide.

Crypto Whales and Blockchain Liquidity

Large holders of cryptocurrencies, often referred to as “whales,” have played a crucial role in the recent volatility. These entities control significant amounts of assets and have the capacity to influence market direction through their trading activity. The latest decline has prompted questions about the stability of blockchain liquidity and the capacity of these whales to sustain the market. Analysts suggest that a combination of macroeconomic factors and crypto-specific events have led to rapid asset depletion among these major players, resulting in a domino effect that has destabilized prices across major tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Implications for Crypto Regulation and Future Outlook

The ongoing market slump underscores the importance of clearer regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies. Governments worldwide are increasingly focusing on DeFi, NFTs, and other emerging sectors within the crypto economy, aiming to safeguard investors and ensure transparency. Industry experts believe that stricter regulations could help stabilize the market’s volatility in the long term, but immediate impacts remain uncertain. As regulators continue to refine their approach, many crypto enthusiasts and investors watch closely, hoping for measures that balance innovation with consumer protection.

Overall, the recent crypto downturn serves as a stark reminder of the market’s inherent risks and the potential for rapid value fluctuations. While some analysts remain optimistic about a recovery, the path forward will likely involve increased regulatory oversight, enhanced transparency, and a more resilient infrastructure for digital assets.

This article was originally published as Trump-Linked WLFI’s 40% Drop Sparks Millions in Losses for Crypto Whales | Finance Redefined on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.56%
Threshold
T$0.016+2.96%
Union
U$0.0107+3.78%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+5.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+5.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00682+1.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst