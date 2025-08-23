Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial to Launch WLFI Token Trading on September 1

Altcoins

World Liberty Financial, a blockchain venture associated with Donald Trump’s family, will officially open trading for its WLFI token on September 1, marking the first time investors can access the asset since its presale last year.

According to the project’s August 22 announcement, WLFI will launch on the Ethereum network with 20% of presale allocations available to early investors from the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds. The remaining 80% will not follow an automatic schedule — instead, token holders will determine the release through community governance votes.

Founding team and advisor allocations remain under lock as part of the vesting plan. Project leaders say the approach is designed to prevent early dumping and foster long-term participation by linking token supply to collective decision-making.

From Governance to Market Access

Until now, WLFI tokens were limited to governance voting, leaving investors without a tradable market. The new phase enables transfers and listings, setting the stage for a live market price. The company plans to list WLFI on decentralized exchanges first, with centralized exchange listings expected later and specific partners to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For new participants, the launch will create fresh opportunities to buy into the project beyond the presale rounds.

Lockbox System for Distribution

To manage the rollout, WLFI developed a wallet-based claiming system called the Lockbox. Token holders must activate their wallets through the Lockbox portal on the project’s website before claiming balances. Once activated, WLFI balances reset to zero and transfer into the Lockbox for distribution.

The contract has been audited by Web3 security firm Cyfrin, with the project emphasizing its “audit-only” standard for handling assets. WLFI also confirmed it has pre-screened presale wallets for compliance, with only a small minority excluded from participation.

The Lockbox opens August 25, giving investors a week to prepare before trading officially begins in September. WLFI said the staging period is intended to minimize delays and allow all investors to enter the market at the same time.

A Test for Community-Governed Supply

The debut of WLFI will not only bring liquidity to long-time presale holders but also serve as an experiment in community-directed vesting. Whether the governance-based release model can balance investor incentives with market stability will be closely watched as the token enters public trading.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

