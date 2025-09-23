Trump Links Tylenol Usage While Pregnant To Autism: Here’s What to Know

Topline President Donald Trump issued a strongly-worded warning to Americans Monday to avoid Tylenol during pregnancy, alleging increased risk for children developing autism—despite lacking definitive scientific evidence that’s true and going against several health agencies concluding otherwise. The Trump administration will reportedly tie acetaminophen use during pregnancy to an increased risk for autism. Getty Images

Key Facts

Trump tied the use of acetaminophen—the active ingredient in Tylenol and other painkillers—during pregnancy to increased risk for autism. “Fight like hell not to take it,” President Donald Trump said about Tylenol usage while pregnant, adding “don’t take it” before also suggesting children should not use the pain reliever. The president also suggested breaking up vaccine appointments for children into multiple years “because it’s too much liquid, too many different things are going into that baby at too big a number, the size of this thing, when you look at it, it’s like 80 different vaccines.” When asked about studies that have found Tylenol can be safely taken while pregnant, Trump said, “That’s establishment stuff.” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also suggested that leucovorin, a folinic acid, might be effective at treating autism in children, saying his department identified an “exciting therapy that may benefit large numbers of children who suffer from autism.”

What Is Luecovorin?

Leucovorin is typically used to mitigate the side effects from certain cancer drugs, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is also used to treat some types of anemia and, alongside other drugs, colon cancer. Pregnant women are frequently encouraged to take folic acid in supplements, according to the CDC, to help neural tube development. Folinic acids like leucovorin are not quite the same thing, according to the National Institutes of Health—folic acids are synthesized and not found in nature, while folinic acid does occur in nature. Both are forms of folate, also known as vitamin B9, which are found in leafy green vegetables, including spinach, liver, asparagus, and brussels sprouts, and other foods, according to the NIH.

How Have The Makers Of Tylenol Responded?

Tylenol is owned by McNeil Consumer Healthcare, which is a subsidiary of healthcare company Kenvue. “We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” said Melissa Witt, a spokesperson for Kenvue. “We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers.” Kenvue’s share price fell after markets opened on Monday, and was down 7.4% after markets closed.

What Have Experts Said About Tylenol Use During Pregnancy In The Past?

Some past studies have raised concerns about a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, CNN reported in 2021, but a much more recent study published in 2024 found no risk associated with the drug. The study, which looked at 2.4 million children in Sweden born between 1995 and 2019, found the drug was not associated with risk for “autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.” In the past, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said acetaminophen was “one of the only safe pain relievers for pregnant individuals during pregnancy.” According to the group, studies published so far “show no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during any trimester and fetal developmental issues.” Forbes has reached out to the college for further comment on the Trump administration’s reported announcement. The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also noted the existing studies did not establish a causal link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism. On the other hand, fevers and pain during pregnancy could lead to serious health problems. “Untreated fever, particularly in the first trimester, increases the risk of miscarriage, birth defects, and premature birth, and untreated pain can lead to maternal depression, anxiety, and high blood pressure,” the society said in a statement earlier in September.

Key Background

Autism diagnoses have steadily increased over the past two decades, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. In 2022, the agency found one in 31 children aged eight (born in 2014) were identified with autism spectrum disorder, or roughly 32 children for every 1,000 children born. However, experts attribute this rise in part due to broadening the definition of what diagnostic criteria fall under the “autism spectrum” over the past few decades. Better screening and diagnostic tools have also likely contributed to this rapid increase, according to a review in the National Library of Medicine. Months after taking the reins of the Department of Health and Human Services, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced a “massive testing and research effort” into identifying the causes of autism. Kennedy has a long history of pushing conspiracy theories and debunked research, including the now-discredited link between the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and childhood autism. The Lancet retracted the 1998 study that claimed to identify the link between the vaccine and autism, and its author has since lost his medical license. News of the Trump administration’s plans for Tylenol were first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

Further Reading

